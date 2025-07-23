Hiring Confidence Wavers As US Employers Reassess Growth Plans For 2025

Behind these shifting sentiments lies a more restrained hiring strategy. Only 58% of companies plan to increase their workforce in the second half of the year, a noticeable drop from 63% in the fall of 2024. One-third of employers expect to hold steady, while 7% anticipate cutting back.

For those still planning to hire, the reasons are clear: they need to manage growing workloads (52%), fill newly created roles (49%) and replace employees lost to turnover (42%). But for others, the focus has shifted to tightening budgets. Among companies planning to reduce staff, more than half (54%) cite cost-cutting as the primary driver, followed by adapting to government policy changes (26%) and responding to declining demand (25%).

The types of roles companies are targeting are also evolving. Full-time positions remain the most sought-after (81%), though that figure has dipped from 86% last fall. Part-time roles are gaining traction (28%), and hiring is now evenly split between entry-level and mid-level positions (50% each). Notably, entry-level hiring has dropped sharply from 68% in the spring of 2024.

"These numbers tell a story of employers recalibrating," said Bob Funk, Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "They're still hiring, but with more intention, more strategy and a sharper eye on the future."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 28, 2025, among 1,000 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

For full survey methodologies, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected] , Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Robert (Bob) Funk, Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk, Jr., is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros .

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals