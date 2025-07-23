TNL Mediagene Achieves Key Milestones In Strategic AI Initiatives In 2025 To Host INSIDE Future Day AI Event In October

NEW YORK and TOKYO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG ) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announces the achievement of key operating milestones for several of its core AI initiatives in 2025, including its multilingual content translation strategy, workflow automation adoption and AI behavior monitoring which are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, scaling content syndication and strengthening monetization capabilities.

As part of the Company's ongoing multilingualization strategy, popular and proven media properties in the portfolio are brought to new language markets, with market-relevant adjustments made to fit local tastes. The Company's Roomie International and Business Insider Taiwan media properties are key recent examples of the implementation of this strategy. The process of reenvisioning and reframing each brand in a new market requires the translation and refreshing of potentially thousands of pages of content, straining resources if done manually. An integral part of the Company's ability to successfully implement their multilingualization strategy is their ability to quickly and efficiently adapt the content to the 2nd language with the Company's proprietary AI-assisted translation and editorial system. The system uses AI and automation to edit and repurpose a media property into the desired second language with significantly less human capital intensity. This system has enabled the publication of over 5,000 articles for the Company since 2024, with over 1,200 articles produced in Q2 2025 alone with minimal manual editing time required. In May 2025, more than 50% of content on Roomie International was generated through this technology, making it a core driver of the upcoming launch of Business Insider Taiwan.

A second key AI-based achievement is the Company's workflow automation strategy, whereby the Company has successfully integrated AI-based tools to enhance organizational productivity in areas including written long-form communication, content creation, verbal communication, talent management and training and short-form messenger communication formats. These initiatives have significantly enhanced productivity and communication quality across the multilingual group workforce and have also reduced group-level human capital intensity by approximately 5% in May 2025 vs. May 2024 as a result.

The Company also continues to enhance its monitoring of AI crawlers to harness the opportunities presented by the increase in AI-driven traffic including through the implementation of "pay per crawl" technology and licensing agreements. The Company has implemented analytics tools to identify bot activity in real time, assess traffic sources and patterns, and support efforts to manage and optimize traffic quality across its media portfolio. These tools help the Company evaluate content performance and optimize monetization strategies. In parallel, the Company is collaborating with select third-party intermediaries to facilitate legal licensing and monetization of content in alignment with emerging practices in the AI ecosystem.

In terms of public AI-based initiatives, the Company continues to be a visible advocate of AI innovation in Asia, having co-hosted the 2025 Generative AI Conference in May, which is considered Asia's most influential AI event and comprised over 1,000 attendees and 2,000 virtual attendees post-event, and is currently planning "INSIDE Future Day" for October 2025, which is a forum event organized by the Company's INSIDE media property. INSIDE Future Day has been a popular technology event since 2019 and focuses on emerging trends in technology and innovation, bringing together key figures from the tech industry; including entrepreneurs, investors, and senior executives; to share their insights and experiences on future technologies, industry shifts and startup trends. This year's event will focus on AI technology trends, business applications, and global perspectives, with a strong focus on education and is expected to attract over 1,000 attendees.

"Generative AI presents many opportunities for the media industry, and we've been very active and early in positioning the Company to benefit from AI. The initiatives and milestones we are announcing today are things we've been working on for some time now and that have continually enhanced our organizational culture and performance. Our Company is built on multiple different languages and our audience is reading our content in multiple different languages and AI has been a game-changer in allowing us to do this in a fluid and efficient manner. We've chosen to respond to the great opportunities AI presents us by reshaping how our media is created, distributed, and governed. Our goal is to build an Asia-based content ecosystem that is enhanced by AI systems, recognized by younger audiences and respected by our global partners," Joey Chung, Founder and CEO commented.

In FY2024, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $48.5 million, gross profit of $17.7 million, near breakeven adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.035. The Company's Technology business unit, which leverages advanced AI and data analytics to develop and optimize integrated advertising solutions focused on retail media contributed $14.2 million to consolidated revenue in 2024, representing 34% annual growth and accounting for approximately 29% of total group revenue – demonstrating tangible progress in AI-powered monetization.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Financial Data

The condensed financial information presented in this press release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2024 included in TNL Mediagene's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, which provides a more complete discussion of its accounting policies and certain other information.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this press release, we have included Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, and Adjusted EPS, a non-IFRS measure, which are key measures used by our management and board of directors in evaluating our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are our preferred metrics for profitability because we believe they facilitate operating performance and profit performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and exclude items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS.

Our management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in TNL Mediagene's financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining such non-IFRS financial measures.

For more details on the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to IFRS financial measures, see the press release and the investor presentation TNL Mediagene released on May 13, 2025.

