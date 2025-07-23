Aeron Systems Announces New Advanced Manufacturing Facility To Power Global Expansion

Aeron Systems Expands Globally with New High-Tech Manufacturing Hub

Aeron Systems

Manufacturing Hub

The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance production capacity, support innovation, and meet rising global demand.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aeron Systems, India's leading developer of cutting-edge inertial navigation and environmental sensing technologies, proudly announces the launch of a new 20,000 sq. ft. advanced manufacturing facility-a strategic leap in its mission to scale globally across aerospace, defense, and renewable energy sectors .

Set to become fully operational by October 2025, the facility will be AS9100D-certified, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards in aerospace manufacturing. It will also feature ISO Class 6 and ISO Class 8 clean rooms, enabling ultra-precise assembly and testing for mission-critical systems.

Key Capabilities of the New Facility

 Fully Automated Electronic Assembly Lines

 Automated Calibration and Testing Systems

 Environmental Stress Screening Infrastructure

 Controlled Cleanroom Environments for High-Reliability Manufacturing

“The next chapter of Aeron's journey will be written here,” said Mr Abhijeet Bokil, Managing Director, Aeron Systems.“This facility represents our unwavering commitment to precision, reliability, and excellence in engineering.”

Adding to this, Mr Ashvani Shukla, CEO of Aeron Systems, said:

“With this new facility, Aeron is not just increasing capacity-we're building capability. It embodies our vision of making India a global hub for high-performance electronics and navigation systems. This is the infrastructure that will power the next decade of innovation at Aeron.”

This expansion is a key enabler in Aeron's long-term strategy to serve global OEMs, system integrators, and governments with cutting-edge, export-ready technology platforms. The facility marks a major milestone in Aeron's pursuit of engineering leadership and manufacturing excellence on the world stage.

Aeron Systems

Aeron Systems

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.