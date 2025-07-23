Total Rebranding Underway For Winner Of Lemon Seed Marketing's Great American Brand Story Contest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is an exciting time for Lemon Seed, our partners and the winning home service company," said Emily Fleniken, creative director and partner at Lemon Seed Marketing. "Our team is eager to deliver a distinctive and original redesign of the winning company's brand with the help of our partners. From a new look and a new message to a new website and new promotional products and services, our winner will be able to take their company to the next level."

Created by Lemon Seed Marketing, the Great American Brand Story is a unique competition that brings together 11 professional service companies to provide the winner with a comprehensive company makeover worth more than $150,000. After the rebranding process is completed, Lemon Seed will reveal the winner and their new brand on stage at Service World Expo 2025 in Las Vegas on Oct. 28.

"This package is more than just providing a new logo to the winning company-it's a complete implementation plan to build their company's growth through a successful rebranding," Lemon Seed Marketing founder and lead strategist Crystal Williams said. "While we will be naming the winner at Service World, the implementation lasts long after the announcement. When the dust settles and the confetti is no longer falling, we want our winner to have a fantastic brand they are happy to call their own."

In addition to a full rebranding package provided by Lemon Seed, other prizes include:



A new website designed by Online Access

A digital data analysis performed by SearchLight

An extensive direct mail campaign from Mail Shark

Wall wrap and signs provided by Real Graphics

Membership and coaching by Service Nation

A complete call center package donated by Pink Callers

Branded "thank you" gifts from To Your Success

All new promotional products from Criscione Bros.

An automated communication platform driven by AI technology for home service businesses from Chiirp A 5-week public relations campaign to announce the new brand with Ripley PR

"These companies are the best in their respective industries and they each deliver a valuable resource that is essential for a consistent brand identity," Williams said "They understand the distinctive challenges home service companies face when trying to grow their businesses. Without them, the Great American Brand Story could not have been possible."

To enter the contest, the applicant had to be a privately owned HVAC, plumbing and/or electrical company with an annual revenue of between $1 and $5 million. The winner was chosen on June 30.

To learn more about The Great American Brand Story and its contributing sponsors, visit . For more information about Lemon Seed Marketing, visit .

About Lemon Seed Marketing

Lemon Seed Marketing is a full-service brand strategy agency dedicated to helping business in the skilled trades grow. Founded by an industry veteran, they operate with a deep understanding of the home service space. Offering deep consultation and a personalized approach to client service helps them stand apart, as they assist owners implement their brand into every aspect of their business. Comprised of an experienced team of marketing professionals, Lemon Seed marketing backs their strategy consultation and implementation with realistic, measurable KPIs that clients can use to track their success.

