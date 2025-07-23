Star Micronics EMEA Restructures Its Corporate And Senior Sales Management Teams

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics announces the restructuring of its corporate and senior management teams in response to the upcoming retirement of Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA in December 2025 after 38 years' dedicated service.Building Star's European Point of Sale division from its inauguration to the successful business it is today, Simon Martin's wealth of experience and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in the company's growth and success. His expertise and dedication to major accounts, Star partners and customers alongside an in-depth understanding of the POS hardware industry has reinforced Star's position as a leading POS hardware solutions provider across the EMEA region.From July 2025, Mark Lloyd, Sales Director, Star Micronics EMEA will step into the role of Director & General Manager and to ensure a smooth transition will be supported by Simon Martin who takes the position of Executive Chairman, Star Micronics EMEA until December 2025. Tomoyuki Suzuki remains in the position of Managing Director, Star Micronics EMEA.Since joining Star in 2019, Mark Lloyd has played a pivotal role in working with the EMEA sales team to strengthen and develop new partnerships with end users, resellers and software partners. This builds on his experience of at least 35 years working in the technology arena which has encompassed a senior role at Tektronix as well as various positions at Konica Minolta managing resellers, distributors and end users. In his last role at Konica Minolta, Mark Lloyd was on the main board as Sales Director for the Reseller Channel.The restructuring within Star Micronics EMEA has resulted in important changes to the EMEA senior sales management team with Nick Harrison, formerly Sales Manager Nordics, Middle East and Africa taking on the role of Sales Director, Star Micronics EMEA. Working at Star for over 20 years and having achieved substantial sales growth in the Nordics, Middle East and Africa, Nick Harrison brings a significant depth of experience and industry knowledge to the role. He will continue to manage sales for the Middle East and Africa while Jennie Riley, Sales Manager UK & Ireland and Mitchell Chamberlain, Business Development Manager UK & Ireland will be expanding their reach to cover the Nordic region.Simon Martin, Executive Chairman, Star Micronics EMEA, states:“After 38 years at Star Micronics EMEA, I am retiring in the knowledge that a highly experienced and committed team will continue to strengthen Star's presence across the EMEA region. Thanks to his dedicated approach and expertise, Mark Lloyd has built a strong sales team over the last six years. Moving forward, I am sure he will continue to build on this success in his role as Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEATel: +44 (0)1494 471111Email: ...

