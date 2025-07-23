403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
500 percent secondary tariffs unable to disrupt Russian policy
(MENAFN) Russia will continue on its independent path even if the U.S. imposes 500% secondary tariffs on its trade partners, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday. His comments come in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about possibly supporting legislation that would drastically increase pressure on Moscow.
The proposed measure, introduced earlier this year by Senator Lindsey Graham, aims to force Russia into concessions over the Ukraine conflict by punishing countries that continue trading with it. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “very strongly” considering backing the bill, citing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked about the potential tariffs, Ryabkov told reporters that while the proposal would require detailed analysis, it would not significantly alter Russia’s course. “We’ve already adapted to working under more than 30,000 sanctions,” he said, as quoted by TASS. “We will continue along our sovereign, stable path.”
Western nations launched sweeping sanctions against Moscow after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, hoping to weaken Russia economically. Moscow, however, has condemned these moves as unlawful and counterproductive.
President Putin has repeatedly stated that the sanctions have hurt Western countries more than Russia. Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Minsk last month, he said, “The more sanctions are imposed, the more damage is done to those imposing them.”
Putin also claimed that the restrictions have strengthened Russia’s economy by forcing domestic companies to replace foreign businesses, thus improving self-reliance. In his view, the pressure has only made Russia more resilient.
The proposed measure, introduced earlier this year by Senator Lindsey Graham, aims to force Russia into concessions over the Ukraine conflict by punishing countries that continue trading with it. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is “very strongly” considering backing the bill, citing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked about the potential tariffs, Ryabkov told reporters that while the proposal would require detailed analysis, it would not significantly alter Russia’s course. “We’ve already adapted to working under more than 30,000 sanctions,” he said, as quoted by TASS. “We will continue along our sovereign, stable path.”
Western nations launched sweeping sanctions against Moscow after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, hoping to weaken Russia economically. Moscow, however, has condemned these moves as unlawful and counterproductive.
President Putin has repeatedly stated that the sanctions have hurt Western countries more than Russia. Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Minsk last month, he said, “The more sanctions are imposed, the more damage is done to those imposing them.”
Putin also claimed that the restrictions have strengthened Russia’s economy by forcing domestic companies to replace foreign businesses, thus improving self-reliance. In his view, the pressure has only made Russia more resilient.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment