Committee Reviews Progress On 10 Million Trees Initiative, Over 2.1 Million Planted So Far

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 23 (Petra) – The Higher Steering Committee for the "10 Million Trees" initiative convened an expanded meeting on Wednesday at the Ministry of Agriculture, attended by Her Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, several ministers, and experts in agriculture and environmental affairs.The meeting aimed to follow up on the implementation of the national initiative, which was launched in 2023 and will run through 2032, to expand green areas, increase vegetation cover, and advance environmental sustainability across the Kingdom.Participants reviewed achievements during the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 agricultural seasons, during which 2,155,273 trees were planted. This progress was made possible through coordinated efforts among government institutions, ministries, and local and community entities.Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hunaifat emphasized that the initiative reflects royal directives to enhance green spaces, as they play a crucial role in improving environmental quality, preserving biodiversity, and mitigating climate change.He stated that the Ministry has developed its nurseries to produce more than 3 million seedlings annually, thereby becoming a key contributor to reforestation efforts. The Ministry also adopted a sustainable strategy focused on seedling recycling and improved agricultural resource management.Hunaifat highlighted the establishment of model forests in various governorates, as well as the planting of roadsides in southern areas and desert border regions using treated water from industrial facilities. He also noted the adoption of the "cocoon" technique, which is a biodegradable, donut-shaped device that provides water and shelter for saplings. This supports sustainable farming in arid and semi-arid climates, setting a national example for smart reforestation.He praised the partnerships with ministries, the Greater Amman Municipality, local authorities, community and environmental organizations, educational institutions, and the private sector. This cooperation has helped expand sustainable farming practices, engage broader segments of society, and promote environmental awareness.The meeting also discussed the upcoming action plan, key challenges, and ways to enhance institutional coordination to ensure the sustainability of cultivated areas.