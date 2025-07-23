Polar Appoints CBRE To Operate Flagship AI-Ready Data Center In Norway

Announcement reinforces commitment to customer excellence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polar , a European AI-ready data center operator, has appointed CBRE , the global leader in real estate services with 25 years' experience in integrated data center operations, to manage its flagship high-performance facility, DRA01, located in Tørdal, Norway.DRA01 is a purpose-built, Tier III data center designed to meet the intensive computational demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The facility will provide 12MW of IT load in its first phase and is scheduled to be operational in the second half of 2025, with additional capacity planned in subsequent phases.“We are delighted to have partnered with CBRE on this innovative project. CBRE's extensive experience of operating data center facilities enables us to provide our clients with cutting-edge AI and HPC capabilities and a first-class operational experience” said, Simon Wilkins, VP Operations Polar.“Our collaboration unlocks significant value, allowing us to craft the future of digital infrastructure with tailored, innovative and sustainable solutions that ensure Polar is well-positioned for success,” said Justin Lawson, CBRE Data Center Solutions, Managing Director, Europe.Powered entirely by renewable hydroelectric energy, DRA01 leverages Norway's abundant green resources and naturally cool climate to deliver one of the most energy-efficient AI-ready facilities in the region. The data center features advanced liquid cooling systems and very high-density rack configurations, specifically engineered for AI applications.The project is forecast to achieve significant total cost of ownership savings compared to a traditional bricks-and-mortar approach, while providing fast deployment and easy reconfiguration and scalability. The facility is set to achieve high energy efficiencies and a PUE of 1.15 or better.CBRE will provide comprehensive data center operations services, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and sustainability, aligning with Polar's commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions for AI and HPC workloads. CBRE's services will encompass 24/7 management and maintenance of all critical infrastructure, general site assets, and building systems at Polar's DRA01 facility. This includes critical infrastructure management, general site operations, and 24/7 security. This work will be supported by a dedicated on-site team and CBRE's extensive network of subject matter experts focused on maintaining 100 percent uptime for production operations and ensuring seamless support for Polar's mission-critical activities.About PolarPolar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers optimized for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specializes in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe.About CBRE Group, Inc.CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.Please visit our website at .

