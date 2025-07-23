D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $7.5 Million In Financing For D2 Organization's Acquisition Of 76-Acre Industrial Site In Carneys Point, NJ

The non-recourse bridge loan, provided by Toronto-based debt fund Romspen, will finance the acquisition and pre-development costs of the strategically located site, which is approved for two Class A warehouse facilities totaling 476,300 square feet. Building 1 will span 315,700 SF, while Building 2 will offer 160,600 SF, both designed to institutional standards with 65-foot exterior building heights, 120 trailer parking stalls, and 361 parking spaces. The project also benefits from a PILOT tax incentive from the State of New Jersey.

"Given our in-house development experience, understanding who is actively and efficiently lending on land has always been a priority for us," said Jack Cortese, Vice President at D2CA. "That insight gives all of our clients a competitive edge and helps us deliver bridge and land capital with certainty and speed."

The site, brokered by Christy Myers and Don Redfield of American Dream Realty of South Jersey, is ideally located just off Exit 4 of Interstate 295, with seamless connectivity to the New Jersey Turnpike, Delaware Memorial Bridge, and the broader Northeast and Mid-Atlantic distribution corridors. The location offers next day reach to 38% of the U.S. population, positioning it as a premier logistics hub within 30 minutes of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Northern Delaware, and under 2 hours from NYC, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

"We continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the Southern New Jersey industrial market," said Keith Delaney, President and CEO of D2 Organization. "This site builds on our proven track record in the region and adds to our growing pipeline of uniquely positioned, high-demand industrial assets."

Since 2019, D2 Organization has entitled more than 4.1 million square feet of industrial land, all of which has been sold to or developed by institutional investors. Most recently, D2 sold a 700,000 SF site – located less than a mile from 965 Harding Highway – to EQT Real Estate in February 2025. D2 is currently exploring both development and outright sale strategies for 965 Harding Highway.

"This site offers the infrastructure, entitlements, and location that top-tier users and institutional investors are looking for," added Cortese.

The site is surrounded by a growing cluster of major national and global companies. Immediate neighbors include Amazon, Trek, Omni Logistics, and Rivian. The broader market is also home to logistics and distribution centers for Walmart, UPS, Goya, Five Below, Americold, and Target, underscoring the region's strength as a strategic hub for e-commerce and supply chain operations.

The Southern NJ / Eastern PA region is now the second-largest big-box warehouse market in North America, driven by a combination of institutional demand, supply constraints, and robust rent growth.

About D2 Organization

D2 Organization is a privately held investment and development firm focused on acquiring and repositioning land for value-add development, including raw land, brownfields, and underutilized industrial sites. The firm has developed over 4.5 million square feet of industrial real estate across the Mid-Atlantic.

About D2 Capital Advisors

D2 Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital advisory firm. With over $730 million in closed transactions, D2CA specializes in structuring bridge loans, land financing, and construction capital for middle-market sponsors and institutional investors.

For more information:

SOURCE D2 Capital Advisors