Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Officials report five civilians murdered in Ukrainian assaults on buses

2025-07-23 04:38:22
(MENAFN) Officials report that at least five civilians have died and several others were injured following multiple Ukrainian drone attacks on vehicles in Russia’s Kherson Region within the last 24 hours.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo stated that three civilians lost their lives when a Ukrainian drone struck a private bus in the southern Golopristansky district. Three additional civilians suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In a separate incident in the same district, an artillery shell hit a passenger car, wounding two civilians who were also hospitalized.

Two more civilians were injured in Nova Kakhovka, located north of Golopristansky, in what Governor Saldo labeled a “terrorist attack” on another civilian vehicle.

The city administration of Nova Kakhovka reported that a Ukrainian drone strike damaged a minibus, killing two people on site and hospitalizing another. Officials released images showing the heavily damaged vehicle and a blurred body nearby.

Russian authorities have frequently accused Ukrainian forces of targeting civilian areas near the frontline. For example, in February, a Ukrainian drone allegedly attacked a school bus in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, injuring the driver and five children. In November, a Ukrainian artillery strike hit a passenger bus in Kherson Region, killing four and injuring 17 people.

