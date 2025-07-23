MDOTM Ltd Wins Morningstar's 2025 Fintech Showcase

MDOTM Ltd's AI Platform, Sphere, wins Morningstar's Fintech Showcase for its AI-driven portfolio rebalancing at scale, mass personalization, and automated reporting capabilities

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDOTM Ltd, the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Asset and Wealth Management companies, has won the Fintech Showcase during the Morningstar Investment Conference 2025, one of the most anticipated events in the investment industry.

MDOTM Ltd was selected among a highly competitive class of innovators for its AI platform Sphere, which is transforming the way investment managers rebalance portfolios, extract actionable insights from data, and scale investment personalization and reporting through Generative and Analytical AI.

Held annually by Morningstar, the Fintech Showcase highlights a curated group of breakthrough companies shaping the future of financial services. This year's showcase brought together numerous standout firms with bold visions across investment strategies and technology stacks. MDOTM Ltd's Sphere platform stood out for its unique ability to address one of the most pressing challenges for asset and wealth managers today: in an environment where investing is increasingly accessible and low-cost, delivering demonstrable value is essential. Sphere meets this challenge by enabling large-scale portfolio personalization and rebalancing; turning standard investment offerings into high-value, differentiated services.

Lawrence Johnson, SVP, Head of Fintech Engagement at Morningstar , remarked:

"The Fintech Showcase brings together the brightest minds and boldest ideas in business models, tech stacks and investment strategies redefining how we serve investors. MDOTM Ltd's innovative approach exemplifies how technology can empower the industry to deliver superior outcomes, making investing smarter, more efficient, and ultimately more accessible. We look forward to seeing how their vision shapes the future of our industry."

Sphere's recognition at the Fintech Showcase follows a year of strong momentum for MDOTM Ltd, whose technology is increasingly adopted by asset & wealth managers looking to enhance investment decision-making and efficiency. The platform's three core solutions-AI-Driven Investment Insights, Portfolio Studio, and StoryFolio-offer a full-stack AI solution to streamline every stage of the investment process.

Tommaso Migliore, CEO & Co-Founder of MDOTM Ltd , commented:

"Winning Morningstar's Fintech Showcase is more than recognition, it's a reflection of what we strive for every day: providing asset and wealth managers with the most advanced and reliable AI technology available. At a time where investing is more accessible than ever, Sphere gives asset and wealth managers the competitive edge they need-enabling mass portfolio personalization and rebalancing, which deepens client engagement and trust."

