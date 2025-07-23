Covasant Launches Enablrtm To Bridge The 'Strategic Value Gap' For Global Capability Centers

GCC Enablr, a Covasant company

New AI-first practice helps both new and mature GCCs fast-track strategic relevance and impact.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Covasant Technologies today launched EnablrTM, a specialized AI-first GCC practice designed to solve a critical dual challenge for Global Capability Centers (GCCs): building strategic value from inception and unlocking the untapped potential in established GCC operations. Enablr offers AI-led solutions for enterprises looking to establish, manage, and optimize a GCC with speed, intelligence, and accelerated business impact.

The launch comes at a time when the GCC landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth. India alone houses nearly 2,000+ GCCs, employing close to 2 million professionals. Enablr enters this market with a clear mission: to partner with companies in building future-ready GCCs from the ground up, and to help mature centers bridge the "strategic value gap", the often-overlooked space between operational excellence and enterprise-wide impact.

Reimagining the GCC Landscape With an AI-first Approach

Enablr firmly believes that all GCCs are on a journey of value creation. As per a report by PWC India,“GCCs are growing at a CAGR of 11–12% between FY2025 and FY2029, notably in digital-first domains like AI, data engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and product engineering.” For new entrants, the goal is to bypass common pitfalls and build a strategic asset from day one. For established centers that have already achieved operational excellence, the next frontier is to evolve into becoming true strategic partners for their global headquarters. With its proprietary AI solutions and maturity framework, Enablr delivers tailored roadmaps aligned to each enterprise's strategic intent, making every GCC's value quantifiable, scalable, and visible in the boardroom.

Speaking about the launch of Enablr, C.V. Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, Enablr, said,“GCCs today have evolved from just being offshore support systems to becoming the epicentre of innovation, product development, and enterprise transformation. The definition of success for a GCC has fundamentally evolved. It's no longer enough to be an efficient operation; you must be a strategic partner to the enterprise. Enablr is built for leaders who recognize this shift. We offer enterprises a decisive edge by combining the intelligence of Agentic AI, regional expertise, operational scalability, and talent strategy. Whether you are laying the first brick or building on a decade of success, our mission is to deliver a repeatable blueprint for value creation.”

Offering comprehensive services, Enablr supports enterprises through every phase of their GCC journey: from initial strategy formulation and location advisory to setup, talent acquisition, and continuous operational optimization. Its holistic framework integrates regional market intelligence, advanced analytics, intelligent process automation, and a deep understanding of global talent ecosystems. The goal is to bring a paradigm shift in how enterprises design and scale GCCs using an AI-first strategy with clear, measurable outcomes.

“We've structured EnablrTM to serve the full spectrum of our clients' needs,” said Nanda Padmaraju, Chief Revenue Officer, Enablr.“We understand the nuances of global talent dynamics, regional and local regulatory environments, and the critical importance of cultural integration. Our tailored solutions, powered by AI, ensure every GCC we help establish and support is not just an operational unit, but a strategic asset, which is meticulously designed to drive sustainable value and enduring competitive advantage," he added.

About Enablr

Enablr, the GCC practice of Covasant, enables organizations to set up and manage Global Capability Centers (GCCs) effortlessly. By blending seasoned GCC expertise with AI-native innovation, Enablr helps enterprises build fully integrated“intelligent hubs” that accelerate enterprise transformation with speed and scale. It supports every phase of the GCC lifecycle, be it talent and HR frameworks, workspace planning, business operations, or tech enablement, with flexible engagement models. Enablr's value lies in its ability to accelerate setup, embed AI across GCC operations (through Covasant's proprietary AI platform), and build a foundation for continuous innovation.

About Covasant Technologies

Covasant Technologies is a rising global leader in AI-led business transformation. The company partners with the world's leading enterprises to develop and deploy intelligent solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and resilience. Covasant recently announced a strategic merger combining konaAI and DCube Data Sciences Corp under its umbrella to deliver integrated offerings, AI-driven compliance, cybersecurity, data, and AI engineering to enterprise customers worldwide.

