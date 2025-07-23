Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Merger Timetable Update
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) advises that further to the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum announced on 20 June 2025, the indicative timetable for the Merger, Conditional Placement and Share Consolidation has been revised.
Subject to Sayona Shareholders approving the Consolidation Resolution, the Share Consolidation will be implemented after completion of the Merger and Conditional Placement (instead of before the Merger and Conditional Placement).
The revised timetable in link below both simplifies and expedites implementation of the Merger and Conditional Placement.
*To view the revised timetable, please visit:
(ASX:SYA ) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.
In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.
Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">
Andrew Barber President Investor Relations T: +61-7-3369-7058 E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment