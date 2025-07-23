AECOM To Enhance Mobility Across The Greater Bay Area By Delivering The Hong Kong Section Of Hong Kongshenzhen Western Rail Link (Hung Shui Kiu-Qianhai)

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2025 – AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its joint venture with AtkinsRéalis has been awarded the consultancy agreement by the Highways Department of the HKSAR Government for the Hong Kong Section of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Western Rail Link (Hung Shui Kiu-Qianhai) (HSWRL). This cross-boundary railway project, a key initiative under the Northern Metropolis Development Strategy, will significantly enhance connectivity across the Greater Bay Area, particularly between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

“We're proud to support Highways Department as it expands its world-class railway network for greater regional mobility,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business.“Our teams have delivered some of Hong Kong's most transformative railway projects, and we look forward to applying our expertise as the world's top rail and mass transit firm to realize this complex infrastructure initiative.”

HSWRL will contribute to a more sustainable urban environment while fostering economic integration, cultural exchange, improved accessibility across the region, and facilitating Hong Kong's better integration into the national development. A trip from Hung Shui Kiu to Qianhai will only take approximately 15 minutes - an improvement that supports the development of a“one-hour living circle” in the Greater Bay Area and facilitates cross-boundary commuting.

“This award reflects the global experience, Mainland-Hong Kong cross-border expertise and deep sector knowledge that our integrated team brings to complex infrastructure projects,” said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM's Asia region.“Having worked extensively on key projects in the region, we are honored to collaborate with the HKSAR Government on this vital cross-boundary link. By combining our technical excellence with a proven track record, we remain committed to achieving the highest standards of service for our clients.”

The consultancy agreement covers investigation, design and construction for the approximately 7.3-kilometer Hong Kong Section of the HSWRL, which will connect Hung Shui Kiu to the boundary with Shenzhen. The full railway will span around 18.1 kilometers, including 10.8 kilometers in Shenzhen, comprehensively integrating metro networks across the western regions of both cities. To maximize efficiency, transparency and quality, the project will adopt a single Common Data Environment (CDE) and a unified Building Information Modeling (BIM) platform across all project stages, supporting collaboration and cost-effective, timely outcomes.

The project is among the strategic transport initiatives highlighted in Hong Kong's 2023 Major Transport Infrastructure Development Blueprint. AECOM contributed to the development of this long-term vision through its involvement in the Strategic Studies on Railways and Major Roads beyond 2030, helping to shape the region's future transport network and advancing greater integration within the Greater Bay Area. In addition to this strategic support, AECOM has delivered numerous high-profile railway projects across Hong Kong, including Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, Shatin to Central Link and Tuen Mun South Extension.