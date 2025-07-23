Ylium

Ylium enterprise

Ylium platform

Ylium combines artificial intelligence and blockchain to deliver automated, secure, and eco-friendly data certification for enterprises.

- OYB R&D teamLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Own Your Business Ltd announces a major evolution in its infrastructure: Ylium, the proprietary blockchain platform, now integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features to deliver high-reliability solutions for data certification, automated notarization, and smart process validation.The goal is to meet the growing demand for AI-powered blockchain platforms capable of analyzing, notarizing, and verifying data in real time with dedicated AI models.AI and blockchain: the future of digital trust and traceabilityThe convergence of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence is emerging as a key driver of the global digital economy. Ylium anticipates this shift by offering a platform that combines:green, scalable, and secure blockchain infrastructure;embedded AI models for pattern recognition, predictive validation, and automated monitoring of data flows.This synergy enables new applications in key sectors such as:🔹 Public Administration (automated document validation)🔹 Food & Pharma (predictive supply chain traceability)🔹 LegalTech (smart contract notarization and compliance)🔹 Education & Training (automated credential validation)A blockchain AI ecosystem built for SEO and discoverabilityThe AI integration enhances Ylium blockchain's positioning as a leading solution for data certification, enterprise traceability, and regulatory compliance. Search engines increasingly prioritize platforms that offer data integrity, certified automation, and GDPR-compliant infrastructure.Strategic keywords like blockchain data certification, AI and notarization, blockchain for secure automation, and AI blockchain platform align with the SEO architecture of the official website:Enterprise-ready, API-driven, and smartYlium is more than a technological layer: it's an API-based ecosystem, designed to integrate seamlessly with CRM systems, ERP platforms, legacy environments, and cloud infrastructures. With AI capabilities, it allows organizations to:- automatically certify events, workflows, and transactions;- activate predictive alerts for anomalies or tampering attempts;- perform semantic analysis on notarized data.

