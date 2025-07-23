QNB, Visa Launch Mega Credit Card Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: QNB has launched its biggest and most exciting campaign yet for QNB Visa credit cardholders.

For the first time ever, customers have the opportunity to win a brand-new luxury apartment on Gewan Island or one of two sporty Sea Ray Boats.

This set of grand and unique prizes marks a new industry standard for loyalty rewards and is truly unforgettable for the lucky winners.

The campaign, running until October 30, 2025, will reward one lucky customer with the grand prize of a luxury apartment on Gewan Island while two additional customers will be chosen to be the proud owners of the Sea Ray boat.

All QNB Visa credit cardholders are eligible to participate, including QNB Life Rewards Visa and co-branded credit cards, which are QNB Harrods Visa, QNB Nojoom Visa, and QNB Qatar Airways Visa.

The full set of terms and conditions for the campaign can be found on QNB website.

Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking, remarked:“We are extremely proud to unveil this exciting campaign with such incredible prizes, making this year's QNB Visa mega campaign our most exclusive and rewarding campaign to date.

This is a truly unique opportunity for our valued customers to be rewarded graciously for all their spending, whether locally or abroad.

We re-affirm our commitment to providing the most secure, innovative and rewarding payment forms to our customers and we are confident that the campaign will receive an overwhelming response.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Visa, our long-term strategic partner for the development and launch of this campaign.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, added:“Visa is dedicated to supporting our clients in delivering memorable and exciting promotions exclusively for Visa cardholders.

Campaigns like the QNB Visa Summer Campaign not only provide exceptional rewards – they also encourage consumers to use their Visa cards for payments.

This initiative helps drive the adoption of digital payments in Qatar.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees exceeds 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.