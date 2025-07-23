403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Journalists’ association reports Gaza journalists starving to death
(MENAFN) The last remaining Palestinian freelancers working for Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Gaza are reportedly facing extreme starvation, unable to continue reporting or even survive under the dire conditions, according to the agency’s internal journalists’ union, the Society of Journalists (SDJ).
Since early 2024, AFP has relied on a group of ten local freelancers after pulling out its main staff from Gaza. In a statement posted on X on Monday, the SDJ warned that the freelancers are now physically too weak to carry out their reporting duties, with many suffering from severe malnutrition and untreated health issues. With no access to fuel or vehicles, they must travel on foot or by donkey cart to cover the conflict.
Although the freelancers are still being paid, the lack of goods for sale due to the blockade has left them in extreme poverty. “They are young, but their strength is fading,” the SDJ stated, emphasizing that AFP has never before faced the prospect of its workers starving to death.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot responded by expressing hope that some of the collaborators could be evacuated in the coming weeks. He also called for the international press to be allowed access to Gaza to document the situation firsthand.
Israel has maintained a strict ban on foreign journalists entering the enclave, citing security concerns and a need to prevent operational leaks. Only controlled tours with the Israeli military have been permitted. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) criticized the ban as “unprecedented” and called for greater media access.
In May, after nearly three months of complete blockade, Israel allowed a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it was necessary to avoid famine while maintaining pressure on Hamas. However, global human rights organizations and aid agencies continue to warn of worsening hunger and rising deaths due to malnutrition.
The ongoing conflict began in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people. Since then, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Since early 2024, AFP has relied on a group of ten local freelancers after pulling out its main staff from Gaza. In a statement posted on X on Monday, the SDJ warned that the freelancers are now physically too weak to carry out their reporting duties, with many suffering from severe malnutrition and untreated health issues. With no access to fuel or vehicles, they must travel on foot or by donkey cart to cover the conflict.
Although the freelancers are still being paid, the lack of goods for sale due to the blockade has left them in extreme poverty. “They are young, but their strength is fading,” the SDJ stated, emphasizing that AFP has never before faced the prospect of its workers starving to death.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot responded by expressing hope that some of the collaborators could be evacuated in the coming weeks. He also called for the international press to be allowed access to Gaza to document the situation firsthand.
Israel has maintained a strict ban on foreign journalists entering the enclave, citing security concerns and a need to prevent operational leaks. Only controlled tours with the Israeli military have been permitted. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) criticized the ban as “unprecedented” and called for greater media access.
In May, after nearly three months of complete blockade, Israel allowed a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it was necessary to avoid famine while maintaining pressure on Hamas. However, global human rights organizations and aid agencies continue to warn of worsening hunger and rising deaths due to malnutrition.
The ongoing conflict began in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people. Since then, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment