Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Journalists’ association reports Gaza journalists starving to death

Journalists’ association reports Gaza journalists starving to death


2025-07-23 03:25:43
(MENAFN) The last remaining Palestinian freelancers working for Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Gaza are reportedly facing extreme starvation, unable to continue reporting or even survive under the dire conditions, according to the agency’s internal journalists’ union, the Society of Journalists (SDJ).

Since early 2024, AFP has relied on a group of ten local freelancers after pulling out its main staff from Gaza. In a statement posted on X on Monday, the SDJ warned that the freelancers are now physically too weak to carry out their reporting duties, with many suffering from severe malnutrition and untreated health issues. With no access to fuel or vehicles, they must travel on foot or by donkey cart to cover the conflict.

Although the freelancers are still being paid, the lack of goods for sale due to the blockade has left them in extreme poverty. “They are young, but their strength is fading,” the SDJ stated, emphasizing that AFP has never before faced the prospect of its workers starving to death.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot responded by expressing hope that some of the collaborators could be evacuated in the coming weeks. He also called for the international press to be allowed access to Gaza to document the situation firsthand.

Israel has maintained a strict ban on foreign journalists entering the enclave, citing security concerns and a need to prevent operational leaks. Only controlled tours with the Israeli military have been permitted. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) criticized the ban as “unprecedented” and called for greater media access.

In May, after nearly three months of complete blockade, Israel allowed a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it was necessary to avoid famine while maintaining pressure on Hamas. However, global human rights organizations and aid agencies continue to warn of worsening hunger and rising deaths due to malnutrition.

The ongoing conflict began in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people. Since then, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

MENAFN23072025000070015687ID1109835477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search