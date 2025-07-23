Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Firm ABB To Electrify Sangachal Terminal Under Bp Deal, Advancing Azerbaijan's Green Energy Transition

Swiss Firm ABB To Electrify Sangachal Terminal Under Bp Deal, Advancing Azerbaijan's Green Energy Transition


2025-07-23 03:06:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Swiss industrial giant ABB has secured a major contract from bp to electrify the Sangachal terminal-one of the largest oil and gas terminals in the world-marking a significant step in Azerbaijan's energy sustainability goals, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN23072025000195011045ID1109835380

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search