Awqaf Ministry Activity Reinforces Religious And National Identity

2025-07-23 03:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Women's Activities Division of the Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, has successfully concluded the“Roots: Authenticity and Continuity” campaign and exhibition, which witnessed strong community engagement and wide public interest.

The initiative effectively highlighted authentic Islamic values and reinforced religious and national identity through creative, awareness-raising artistic expressions that reflect pride in the nation's civilizational heritage and deep cultural roots.

The campaign featured an impactful educational mural titled“Roots”, displayed at the Women's Activities Center in Al Waab.

The mural conveyed a powerful message to nurture a sense of belonging and pride in Islamic identity, structured around three fundamental pillars: A Light That Never Fades – symbolizing Islamic faith and monotheism as guiding principles in times of confusion.

A Tongue That Never Dies – spotlighting the Arabic language as the vessel of religion and thought. A Memory That Cannot Be Erased – emphasizing the Islamic historical legacy as the living memory of the nation.

At the heart of the mural was an evocative symbolic narrative titled“The Grandfather's Will”, illustrating how previous generations passed down values of faith, language, and history to future generations amidst growing challenges to identity and tradition.

To enhance community outreach, the Ministry collaborated with United Development Company to display the mural at Gewan Island, and with Place Vendôme Mall, where the installation was open to the public from June 13 to mid-July 2025.

