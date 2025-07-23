Anurag Kashyap: I Have Always Believed In Backing New Talent

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come onboard as a presenter for Anuparna Roy's feature directorial debut“Songs of Forgotten Trees,” which is set to have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. He added that he has always believed in backing new talent especially those who want to challenge the set norms.

“I have always believed in backing new talent, especially those who want to say something different, challenge the set norms by their ideas and beliefs,” Kashyap said in a statement.

The festival is set to commence from August 27 to September 9. Songs of Forgotten Trees, a human drama marks India's only selection in Venice's Horizons strand, joining the ranks of previous films including Chaitanya Tamhane's“Court” and Karan Tejpal's“Stolen,” reports variety.

He added:“Ranjan (Singh) and I have been associated with multiple such films over the years, and it's amazing to see such raw talent continuously coming up. Anuparna is definitely one such voice and we feel proud and happy to back her first feature.”

The film features Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel. It follows Thooya, a migrant and aspiring actress who navigates Mumbai by leveraging beauty and wit, occasionally trading intimacy for opportunity.

When she sublets her sugar daddy's upscale apartment to Swetha, a fellow migrant working a corporate job, the two women from seemingly different worlds begin sharing more than just living space.

Kashyap and Singh have previously teamed on as producers in projects such as“Little Thomas” and Berlin title“Tiger's Pond.”

Kashyap's endorsement comes as his own latest feature“Bandar” (Monkey in a Cage), starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, preps for its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

Director Roy said she's drawn to stories mainstream cinema“continues to ignore.”

“Despite having one of the largest film industries in the world by volume, we rarely tell stories of the marginalized – of those excluded by class, caste, and gender. I want to change that,” Roy said.

She added that she wants to speak of the miseries“I've witnessed and lived through, not just as an Indian but as a global citizen. I believe that telling these stories might give voice to the unheard, offer solace to some, and perhaps even inspire others.”

The project carries deeply personal resonance for Roy, whose search for childhood friend Jhuma Nath, whose child marriage was carried out under what she calls“a man-made social order and a failed government scheme” – sparked the story.

“This film carries her memories,” Roy added.

Producer Ranjan Singh of Flip Films called Roy a“unique voice” after seeing her short“Run to the River” and hearing her one-line pitch at a film event.

“That stayed with me for the longest time,” Singh said, reports variety.

“I am happy that her debut film is premiering at Venice, and I am confident that it'll definitely make a mark on the audience worldwide and in India as well.”