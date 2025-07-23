Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mashreq Appoints Xi Liang as Head of Artificial Intelligence


2025-07-23 02:49:49
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 22 July 2025: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xi Liang as its new Head of Artificial Intelligence. In her role, Xi will spearhead Mashreq’s AI strategy, driving innovation and embedding advanced AI capabilities to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and the bank’s competitive edge.
A visionary AI executive with over 15 years of experience across banking, retail, healthcare, and consulting, Xi specializes in building responsible, scalable AI systems that deliver tangible business outcomes. Her career includes leadership roles at Judo Bank and Endeavour Group, advisory work at McKinsey & Company, and foundational AI research at IBM, where she was awarded four patents and published in top-tier journals.
Commenting on Xi’s appointment, Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Transformation, Technology, and Information at Mashreq, said: “We are pleased to welcome Xi to Mashreq at a pivotal moment in our AI journey. Her exceptional expertise in developing enterprise-scale AI solutions, combined with her commitment to ethical and explainable AI, will play a critical role in strengthening our technology leadership. Xi’s experience in driving innovation and building world-class AI teams aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver transformative banking experiences for our clients.”
In her new role, Xi will lead the development and implementation of Mashreq’s AI initiatives across all business units. This includes advancing generative AI, intelligent automation, and enterprise-wide AI adoption, ensuring alignment with business priorities and regulatory requirements.
Xi Liang, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Mashreq, added: “I am excited to join Mashreq, an organization renowned for its culture of innovation and ambition to lead in digital banking. Together, we have a unique opportunity to harness the power of AI to create meaningful, customer-centric solutions while setting new standards for responsible AI in financial services. I look forward to collaborating with Mashreq’s talented teams to drive the next wave of intelligent transformation.”
Xi holds a PhD in Engineering from the University of Melbourne, where her research contributed to advancements in machine learning and AI applications. She also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the same institution and holds multiple certifications in cloud computing, AI governance, and data science from leading global providers.
Mashreq welcomes Xi Liang to its team and is confident that her expertise will be instrumental in shaping the bank’s AI strategy and driving sustainable innovation in the financial industry.

