Transaction In Own Shares


2025-07-23 02:00:58
23 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 454.147767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,160,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,585,455 have voting rights and 3,762,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 454.147767 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
188 457.00 08:10:28 LSE
188 457.00 08:10:28 LSE
194 455.00 09:02:48 LSE
442 455.00 09:02:48 LSE
402 455.00 09:17:11 LSE
156 455.50 09:20:50 LSE
480 455.50 09:20:50 LSE
24 455.50 09:20:50 LSE
504 454.50 09:42:15 LSE
127 454.50 09:42:15 LSE
285 454.50 09:42:15 LSE
478 454.00 09:50:09 LSE
167 453.00 10:14:50 LSE
191 453.00 10:14:50 LSE
244 453.00 10:15:01 LSE
188 454.00 10:49:08 LSE
270 454.00 10:49:45 LSE
533 453.50 11:11:20 LSE
95 454.00 11:23:36 LSE
603 454.00 11:23:36 LSE
603 453.50 11:36:00 LSE
660 453.50 11:49:47 LSE
387 453.00 12:14:37 LSE
252 452.50 12:24:23 LSE
157 452.50 12:31:18 LSE
31 452.50 12:31:18 LSE
46 452.50 12:42:58 LSE
123 454.00 13:05:04 LSE
14 454.00 13:22:44 LSE
5 454.00 13:22:44 LSE
200 454.00 13:22:44 LSE
22 454.00 13:22:44 LSE
721 454.00 13:26:00 LSE
72 454.00 13:26:00 LSE
177 454.00 13:26:00 LSE
188 453.50 13:30:12 LSE
264 453.50 13:43:14 LSE
759 455.50 14:34:36 LSE
769 455.50 14:34:36 LSE
771 454.50 14:41:11 LSE
188 454.50 14:41:11 LSE
44 454.50 14:41:11 LSE
1 454.50 14:41:11 LSE
15 454.50 14:41:11 LSE
394 454.50 14:41:11 LSE
134 454.50 14:41:12 LSE
250 453.50 14:52:56 LSE
98 453.50 14:52:56 LSE
395 453.00 14:53:18 LSE
788 453.00 15:00:42 LSE
345 453.00 15:00:42 LSE
206 454.00 15:14:15 LSE
162 454.50 15:17:32 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


