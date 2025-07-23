International Stunt Choreographer Andy Long Roped In For Rashmika's 'Mysaa'
Taking to its X timeline, Unformula Films, the production house that is producing the film, wrote, "In the world of #MYSAA, action isn't just a part, it's a statement. Welcoming on board Action Director #AndyLong. Brace yourselves... the action just levelled up. @iamRashmika @rawindrapulle @unformulafilms #RashmikaMandanna."
The production house also shared a video clip on Andy Long on the occasion. For the unaware, Andy Long is the stunt choreographer of films like Commando, Kung Fu Warrior, Projekt Adler, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, Sanak and Kalki.
Rashmika has been betting big on this film and the character she plays in it. It may be recalled that the actress had disclosed that the character she plays in this film represents a version of her that even she hadn't met until now.
Taking to Instagram, Mandanna, while sharing the first-look poster featuring her in a fierce and intense avatar, had said,“I always try to give you something new... something different... something exciting...And this... This is one of those..A character I've never played before... a world I've never stepped into... and a version of me that even I hadn't met till now.. It's fierce.. it's intense and it's extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa.”
In "Mysaa", which is said to be an emotional action thriller, the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community. Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy. While more details about“Mysaa” remain under wraps, Rashmika appears to have pushed her boundaries as an actor with this transformative role.
