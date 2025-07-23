Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosive Teaser Of Suriya's 'Karuppu' Released

Explosive Teaser Of Suriya's 'Karuppu' Released


2025-07-23 01:45:21
(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, July 23 (IANS)The makers of director RJ Balaji's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'Karuppu', on Wednesday released the teaser of the film to mark the birthday of the film's lead actor Suriya.

Taking to its X timeline, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl sir, we're thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu #KaruppuTeaser."

The makers of the film, in the first few seconds of the teaser itself, give an idea of the nature of Suriya's character in the film.

The teaser begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

MENAFN23072025000231011071ID1109835136

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search