Navatar Unveils AI-Powered CRM That Meets Dealmakers Where They Work From Outlook To Slack To CRM: Private Equity's First Truly Embedded Intelligence Platform For Salesforce

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar, the leading cloud platform for private equity and investment banking, today announced the launch of its next-generation, fully AI-powered CRM. Designed to meet the fast-evolving needs of private capital markets, the new Navatar platform combines intelligence, automation, and usability-solving one of the biggest challenges firms face when trying to put AI to work: data.

In a recent Harvard Business Review article,“How Private Equity Firms Are Creating Value with AI”, highlighting the industry's rapid embrace of artificial intelligence - from identifying targets to improving portfolio performance - the authors note a common bottleneck: without structured, usable data, AI tools can't deliver their full potential.

“Everyone wants to use AI, but few have the data to make it work,” said Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar.“That's because most CRMs are still clunky, inflexible systems that require painful manual data entry. We built the new Navatar platform to break that cycle.”

Navatar automatically captures relevant information from Outlook, LinkedIn, Slack, call notes, documents and third-party data-turning your team's daily activity into structured, usable intelligence for AI to operate on. No more chasing team members to update fields or fill out forms.

While many firms invested in legacy, highly customized CRMs, they've found themselves stuck: the systems are slow to change, hard to use, and often ignored by the very people driving deals.

Navatar flips that experience on its head-offering:



Built-in automation to eliminate manual data entry

Automated multi-tagging for people, companies, deals and more

Embedded AI across sourcing, diligence, fundraising, and portfolio management

Fast time-to-value without the need for costly customization A modern user experience that keeps deal teams coming back



AI Where You Work: Inside Outlook, Navatar or Slack

Navatar combines the best of Salesforce AI (Agentforce 3 ) and Microsoft Copilot so dealmakers no longer need to log into a CRM to get intelligence. Whether working inside Outlook, Navatar or Slack, users receive real-time insights, recommendations, and automation-all natively delivered in the tools they already use.

Within Microsoft Outlook



Smart Relationship Insights : Get a 360° view of any contact-who knows them internally, recent interactions, open deals, and more-directly inside your inbox.

Email Summarization & Action Suggestions : AI summarizes long email threads and suggests follow-ups, tasks, and next steps.

Deal Context at Your Fingertips : See associated deals, stages, and pipeline status without leaving Outlook.

Automated Meeting Prep : Copilot briefs you before a meeting by pulling intelligence from emails, calendar invites, past notes, and CRM activity. Task & Data Capture : Turn meeting notes and emails into structured CRM entries automatically-no copy-pasting.



Within Navatar



Thematic Deal Sourcing : Surface emerging trends and high-fit targets based on proprietary and third-party data analysis.

Predictive Scoring : Rank inbound deals or prospects by likelihood to convert, based on past behavior and firm strategy.

Relationship Intelligence : Auto-map referral paths, warm intros, and deal team connectivity using AI across your team's network.

Document Intelligence : Use natural language processing to extract key terms, risks, and summaries from CIMs, pitch decks, and earnings calls.

Pipeline Management : AI generated deal summaries for easy pipeline reporting.

Automated Task Management : AI creates tasks, follow-ups based on triggers.

Portfolio Alerts : Get AI-generated notifications on portfolio company performance shifts or risk flags. Fundraising & LP Intelligence : Personalize LP communications, score investor engagement, and automate routine updates.



Within Slack



CRM Alerts in Slack: Receive pipeline updates, LP activity alerts, and portfolio company notifications directly in relevant Slack channels.

Conversation-to-CRM Linkage: Slack messages can be tagged and associated with deals, contacts, or tasks inside Navatar, making it easy to capture institutional knowledge.

AI Summaries & Actions: AI monitors key deal-related channels and suggests follow-ups, summaries, or actions. Frictionless Collaboration: Deal teams can share notes, escalate issues, or push tasks to CRM-all from Slack.



“We're not just embedding AI into a CRM-we're embedding it into the workflow,” said Misra.“Whether you're in Outlook, Slack, or Navatar itself, the intelligence meets you where you are.”

About Navatar

Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, is a low-touch, high-impact intelligence engine purpose-built for private markets. Now fully AI-powered, Navatar captures intelligence automatically and delivers insights directly into Outlook, Slack, and CRM-transforming routine activity into firmwide intelligence.

Built on Salesforce and integrated with Microsoft Copilot, the platform eliminates manual data entry, unifies deal and relationship context, and orchestrates complex workflows without disrupting how investment professionals work. Backed by over two decades of CRM expertise, Navatar is used by hundreds of global firms to drive institutional knowledge, gain early access to opportunities, and execute smarter, faster.

