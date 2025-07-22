PETRONAS And CNH Launch New Line Of Lubricants With A Focus On The Circular Economy
It has been developed to serve the agricultural machinery of the Case IH and New Holland brands, as well as CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction .
This portfolio is created with sustainable raw materials, in addition to using high-performance technologies, maintaining the quality and performance standard of the brands. The initiative also reinforces the companies' commitment to sustainability.
To enable the development of this initiative, the companies have entered into a collaboration with Lwart Soluções Ambientales, a leader in re-refining and the only producer of GII base oils (the main raw material for the production of lubricants) in Latin America. Using the lubricating oil used as raw material and high-tech processes, Lwart manufactures GII base oils with quality equal to or even superior to the first refining base oil, produced from petroleum.
The circular economy is guaranteed with the safe collection of used lubricating oil in more than 500 CNH brand dealerships throughout Brazil.
"This new line is the practical result of a solid CNH strategy, bringing to customers of our agricultural and construction machinery brands an initiative that combines quality, economy, innovation and sustainable technology. The result of this joint work benefits our entire chain and ensures end-to-end performance and safety", commented Fernando Gaya, responsible for CNH's Commercial and Parts Operations area for Latin America.
In addition to the reverse logistics of used lubricating oil, PETRONAS has implemented several initiatives focused on the circular economy. The company is a founding member of the Play Fair Institute. The program, present in more than 4,000 municipalities around Brazil, aims to collect and recycle used lubricant packaging. In 2023, the initiative disposed of more than 5.9 thousand tons of plastic materials in an ecological way, 95% of which went to recycling.
PETRONAS also focuses on waste management from its operation in Contagem (MG), where the company's plant in Brazil is located. "Being part of relevant programs, and having partners such as CNH, Lwart and the Play Clean Institute, is essential for us to achieve our sustainability goals. Such initiatives reaffirm our value proposition: to provide impactful solutions for our customers - in addition to contributing to a more sustainable future, promoting the improvement of society, through innovation and collaboration", added Eduardo de Silos Santos.
Read more here .
