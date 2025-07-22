DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service (“TADTS”). TADTS learned of a data breach on or about July 9, 2024.

About The Alcohol & Drug Testing Service

Founded in 1994 and based in Texas, TADTS is a top U.S. provider of drug and alcohol testing solutions.

What happened?

On or about July 9, 2024, TADTS identified suspicious activity indicating that an unauthorized party had gained access to its computer systems and extracted certain data. An investigation revealed that the compromised files may have contained sensitive personal information.

The compromised data may include names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver's license and passport numbers, financial and payment card data, health insurance information, biometric records, login credentials, email addresses with passwords, and USCIS or alien registration numbers. The breach impacts approximately 748,763 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning TADTS, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the TADTS data breach.

