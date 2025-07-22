DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Compumedics USA, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
About Compumedics USA, Inc
Compumedics USA, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that creates diagnostic tools for sleep studies, brain monitoring, and blood flow analysis. It operates as the U.S. branch of Compumedics Limited, a medical device firm based in Australia.
What happened?
On or about March 22, 2025, Compumedics experienced a disruption of its IT systems due to an unauthorized intruder. An investigation revealed that between February 15 and March 23, 2025, an unknown party accessed certain systems and may have viewed or copied files containing sensitive information.
The compromised data may include names, birth dates, demographic details, medical record numbers, diagnosis and treatment information, provider names, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, and results from sleep studies. Approximately 318,150 individuals were affected by this data breach.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Compumedics, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised as a result of the Compumedics data breach.
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
