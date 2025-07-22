Verily Storyworks Launches Development Of New Jim Thorpe Series And Invites Fans To Join The Journey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Verily, we believe the greatest stories are already out there waiting to be told. We're all about developing the most compelling stories into global entertainment, and we want all to have a chance to be part of the journey," said Barry Capece, founder of Verily Storyworks.

At the core of Verily's mission to develop powerful, production-ready content rooted in real events is a grassroots structure that champions storytellers and welcomes fans to participate in bringing nonfiction epics to life. The IP development company is currently calling on the public to invest in THORPE and help raise money for one of the most inspiring and untold stories in American history, giving everyone a chance to co-create the soon-to-be chronicle of American triumph.

Developed as an epic drama series, THORPE will tell the story of Native American icon Jim Thorpe who overcame tragedy, oppression and racism to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. Chronicling five decades of his life, THORPE will take viewers on an epic journey starting at Thorpe's humble upbringing in Oklahoma to his groundbreaking achievements and quiet resilience in the face of profound injustice and racism.

The project arrives at a moment of renewed interest in Jim Thorpe's story - a cultural reckoning that underscores the importance of honoring his legacy in full.

"THORPE is the ideal story that needs to be told. It is more than a television series - it's a long overdue tribute to a great man and the greatest athlete in modern history. His epic story deserves to be told with authenticity, purpose and devotion to his legacy," Capece added. "At Verily, we don't only ask the public to watch this story, we open up the opportunity to be a part of the process of building it with us. That's how storytelling should be: fan-led, fan-driven and fan-invested."

Developed in collaboration with Thorpe family members and leading Native American and cultural historians, THORPE is more than just a sports story - it is a sweeping narrative about identity, perseverance and the enduring human spirit.

"Jim's story deserves the time, depth and respect only a series of this scope can deliver," said John Thorpe, grandson of Jim Thorpe. "We are proud to see Verily telling his story the right way and invite others to be part of preserving his legacy."

What sets Verily's THORPE apart is not just the depth and scale of the series, but the opportunity it offers fans to move beyond being passive viewers. Dedicated to preserving a collective storytelling experience driven by passion and fan support, Verily is calling on the public to drive the story of an American legend's journey.

Verily invites the public to participate directly in the development of the series and help bring it to screen by becoming Capital Ambassadors. Those who step into the role of Capital Ambassador help fund the development phase of THORPE, owning a piece of its intellectual property and playing an active part in bringing this long-overlooked story to life.

For more information on Verily Storyworks or to support the THORPE project, visit VerilyStoryworks .

About Verily Storyworks

Verily Storyworks is a Texas-based intellectual property (IP) development company and modern-day storytelling studio built on truth. From story sourcing to screenplay packaging, Verily delivers a high volume of high-concept, production-ready entertainment designed for cinematic feature films and scripted television dramas. As a champion of both established and emerging writers, Verily also cultivates fresh creative voices through its StoryQuest program and offers development services to producers and studios. Learn more at VerilyStoryworks .

