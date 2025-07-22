What Is Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) And How Does It Differ From SEO?

(MENAFN- GetNews) Search results are changing fast. Instead of ten blue links, users now see AI summaries, chat answers and knowledge panels layered above the fold. Generative Engine Optimisation, or GEO, is the craft of shaping content so those generative surfaces quote you as the trusted source. Traditional SEO still matters, yet it chases link rankings and click-through rates. GEO pursues citations inside the answers that millions of people read without clicking anywhere. Generative systems reward crisp wording, named experts and valid schema markup-not keyword stuffing. By combining both practices, brands can keep their organic positions and control the story that AI tells.

Focus Point GEO SEO Core Goal Win citations in AI overviews, chat answers, knowledge panels Rank in top organic results and earn clicks Primary Surface Generative results on Google, Copilot, Gemini, Perplexity Ten-blue-link pages, news boxes, featured snippets Content Style Short Q&A blocks, FAQ schema, evergreen refreshes Long guides, pillar pages, backlink authority KPIs Share of AI citations, assistant-driven traffic Position, impressions, organic sessions, CTR

FAQ

1. Does structured data really matter?

Yes. Adding FAQ Page or How To schema helps AI parsers recognise each question and surface your answer, often within a week of indexing.

2. How short should the snippet be?

Keep the opening definition to 40–50 words; Google and Copilot frequently lift it verbatim when it fits this window.

3. Do I need off-site mentions?

At least one corroborating source boosts trust. A press release, Reddit answer or Quora post repeating your key sentence is usually enough.

4. How do I trigger a re-crawl?

Open the URL Inspection tool in Google Search Console, paste your link and click Request Indexing. Most pages are re-crawled within 48 hours.

5. What makes a definition“authoritative” to AI?

Clear authorship, primary research or data, and consistent wording across multiple trusted domains signal expertise that language models prefer to cite.

About the Author

Michael Grey is Co-Founder of Lewis & Grey International . His senior-only team has secured more than 2 billion verified media impressions for clients in technology, finance and consumer markets, turning press momentum into measurable AI search visibility. Michael's strategies blend traditional PR with GEO tactics to ensure brands control both clicks and conversational answers.