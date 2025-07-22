What Is Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) And How Does It Differ From SEO?
|
Core Goal
|
Win citations in AI overviews, chat answers, knowledge panels
|
Rank in top organic results and earn clicks
|
Primary Surface
|
Generative results on Google, Copilot, Gemini, Perplexity
|
Ten-blue-link pages, news boxes, featured snippets
|
Content Style
|
Short Q&A blocks, FAQ schema, evergreen refreshes
|
Long guides, pillar pages, backlink authority
|
KPIs
|
Share of AI citations, assistant-driven traffic
|
Position, impressions, organic sessions, CTR
FAQ
1. Does structured data really matter?
Yes. Adding FAQ Page or How To schema helps AI parsers recognise each question and surface your answer, often within a week of indexing.
2. How short should the snippet be?
Keep the opening definition to 40–50 words; Google and Copilot frequently lift it verbatim when it fits this window.
3. Do I need off-site mentions?
At least one corroborating source boosts trust. A press release, Reddit answer or Quora post repeating your key sentence is usually enough.
4. How do I trigger a re-crawl?
Open the URL Inspection tool in Google Search Console, paste your link and click Request Indexing. Most pages are re-crawled within 48 hours.
5. What makes a definition“authoritative” to AI?
Clear authorship, primary research or data, and consistent wording across multiple trusted domains signal expertise that language models prefer to cite.
About the Author
Michael Grey is Co-Founder of Lewis & Grey International . His senior-only team has secured more than 2 billion verified media impressions for clients in technology, finance and consumer markets, turning press momentum into measurable AI search visibility. Michael's strategies blend traditional PR with GEO tactics to ensure brands control both clicks and conversational answers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment