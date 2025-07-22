Cenra Healthcare Dr Reddy's Strengthen Strategic Partnership To Expand Access To Medicines In Taiwan

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Cenra Healthcare, the sales and marketing arm of Cenra Inc., (TWSE: 3716), announced the deepening of its long-standing collaboration with the global pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Taiwan) Ltd (Dr. Reddy's). Since the partnership began in 2020, the two companies have worked closely to introduce a diverse range of high-quality generic drugs and innovative formulations to patients in Taiwan, with a shared commitment to broadening access to affordable and clinically valuable treatments.

“We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Dr. Reddy's, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies with strong R&D capabilities,” said Lucas Lin, general manager of Cenra Healthcare.“With Cenra Healthcare's broad market coverage and strong presence in Taiwan's healthcare landscape, we are well positioned to support our partners in promoting access to essential medicines. This partnership is built not just on product alignment, but on a shared belief in patient-centric care - delivering affordable, high-quality treatment options backed by long-term trust and mutual values.”

Over the past five years, Cenra Healthcare and Dr Reddy's have successfully introduced a number of key therapies in the field of oncology, including chemotherapy agents, hormone therapies, and targeted treatments for prostate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and hematological malignancies. The collaboration aligns with the National Health Insurance Administration's (NHIA) policy to encourage the use of generic drugs in cancer treatment, thereby enhancing medicine supply resilience and safeguarding patient access.

Looking ahead, Cenra Healthcare and Dr Reddy's will continue to deepen their partnership by introducing additional proven therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. Cenra Healthcare is also actively partnering with other leading global pharmaceutical companies to bring more affordable and much-needed medicines to patients in Taiwan – advancing its vision of empowering health equity and delivering hope and trust to patients and families.

SOURCE Cenra Inc.

The post Cenra Healthcare – Dr Reddy's strengthen strategic partnership to expand access to medicines in Taiwan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .