PRIVACY ALERT: House Of Dior Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Customer Records
DATA BREACH ALERT: House of Dior. If your data was impacted, you may be entitled to money damages.Post thi
Although the breach occurred in January 2025, Dior did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around July 18, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, contact details, and passport or government identification numbers.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Dior's cybersecurity practices.
If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer of Dior and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .
About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.
Contact
Sonum Dixit
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-299-8207
SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment