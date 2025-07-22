Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PRIVACY ALERT: House Of Dior Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Customer Records


DATA BREACH ALERT: House of Dior. If your data was impacted, you may be entitled to money damages.

Although the breach occurred in January 2025, Dior did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around July 18, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, contact details, and passport or government identification numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Dior's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer of Dior and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
 Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Sonum Dixit
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

