ACRE CLOSES $1 BILLION CREDIT FUND TO EXPAND LENDING PLATFORM

Successful close of ACRE Credit Fund II underscores investor confidence in private credit and housing-backed strategies amid market volatility

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRE, a leading private real estate fund manager focused on U.S. housing, announced that it has closed ACRE Credit Fund II, totaling $1 billion in capital commitments raised, reaching the hard cap. The fully subscribed fund marks ACRE's sixth discretionary vehicle and second dedicated credit fund, underscoring robust global investor demand across pensions, insurance companies, endowments, asset managers, and family offices.

The success of Credit Fund II is a strong endorsement of our Firm, track record, and the opportunity set we see ahead," said Daniel Jacobs, Managing Partner at ACRE. "We believe the current environment represents one of the most compelling backdrops for multifamily credit in over a decade, fueled by a persistent housing supply-demand imbalance, a wall of loan maturities following historic interest rate hikes, and a fundamental shift in capital treatment across global banks. With over $4 billion in lending capacity, deep borrower relationships, and a history of disciplined execution across cycles, ACRE is exceptionally well-positioned to deploy capital into this dislocated market".

Founded to provide flexible, institutional-grade capital to the multifamily sector, ACRE has evolved into a trusted, vertically integrated owner, operator, developer, and lender. With over $7 billion in real estate transactions spanning 195 debt and equity investments, the firm offers deep expertise and a demonstrated ability to deploy capital across the capital stack. ACRE's strong equity platform and national footprint support long-standing relationships with top-tier borrowers and institutions in high-growth markets, frequently originating through credit relationships with best-in-class operators that evolve into strategic equity partnerships.

The launch of ACRE Credit Fund II comes at a pivotal moment in the market. Amid rising interest rates, reduced bank lending, and a growing need for creative capital solutions, borrowers are turning to experienced, flexible lenders. At the same time, long-term housing undersupply and demographic shifts are creating durable demand for multifamily housing, making this an opportune time to deploy capital in the private credit space.

ACRE's strength lies in its ability to move with speed, certainty, and creativity. As a non-bank lender, ACRE delivers tailored, disciplined, and flexible capital solutions, particularly valuable in today's shifting macro environment. Backed by deep sector expertise, a seasoned underwriting team, and access to warehouse and public securitization markets, ACRE has established itself as a differentiated credit platform. To date, the firm has successfully executed four public securitizations totaling $3.0 billion, including three CRE CLOs and one Freddie Mac Q-deal, providing investors with non-recourse, non-mark-to-market, match-term financing.

As ACRE continues to grow its platform, the firm remains committed to its core principles of credit discipline, borrower alignment, and downside protection. The volatility in today's capital markets is expected to unlock some of the best vintage lending opportunities, and ACRE is well-positioned to capitalize. With Fund II, ACRE reaffirms its goal of becoming a premier provider of private credit solutions in the U.S. multifamily market.

ACRE Background:

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York, with offices in Miami and Atlanta, ACRE is a real estate fund manager and sector specialist focused on U.S. residential housing. The firm has executed over $7 billion in transactions across 195 investments, with deep execution capabilities spanning both debt and equity strategies.

ACRE deploys capital through dedicated teams across direct lending, acquisitions, development, and build-to-rent strategies, supported by vertically integrated asset, property, and construction management platforms.

SOURCE ACRE

