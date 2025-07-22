Naper Grove Vision Care, P.C. Data Breach Alert Issued By Wolf Haldenstein
NEW YORK and CHICAGO – July 22, 2025, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of people who have been impacted by the Naper Grove Vision Care, P.C. (“NGVC”) data breach.
NGVC, headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, announced that the personal information of patients and former patients may have been stolen as part of a data breach which occurred in May 2025 .
NGVC is notifying affected people that their personal information, including at least names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, patient numbers, health insurance numbers, explanation of benefits documentation, and medical condition or treatment information may, have been stolen.
If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have experienced recent concerning activity, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION
If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at ... , or visit our website
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.
Contact:
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel
Email: ... or ...
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment