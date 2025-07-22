Steer Health Appoints Leora Westbrook As Chief Operating Officer To Accelerate AI-Powered Growth In Healthcare

Logo Steer Health

Seasoned healthcare leader Leora Westbrook joins Steer to scale operations and advance its mission of AI-powered access, efficiency, and patient engagement.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steer Health , a leading provider of AI-driven patient engagement and workforce automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Leora Westbrook as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With nearly two decades of executive leadership in healthcare technology and professional services, Westbrook will oversee Steer Health's operational scale, furthering the company's mission to improve access, capacity, and care experience throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

“We are pleased to welcome Leora to Steer Health as our Chief Operating Officer,” said Sridhar Yerramreddy , CEO and Founder of Steer Health.“Her proven track record in building operational excellence and scaling high-growth organizations will be instrumental as we strengthen our platform and continue supporting health systems and organizations with best-in-class AI solutions for patient access, communication, and engagement.”

Expertise & Vision

Westbrook joins Steer Health from AMN Healthcare, where she served as President of Workforce Strategy & Optimization Solutions. At AMN, she led enterprise-wide strategies, implemented technology-driven optimization projects, and oversaw analytics for one of the nation's largest healthcare workforce organizations.

Her leadership resulted in:

- Improved clinician retention through strategic workforce models and enhanced engagement.

- Reduced labor costs by optimizing staffing and scheduling operations.

- Notable improvements in patient satisfaction and streamlined care delivery.

Priorities at Steer Health

As COO, Westbrook will be responsible for driving Steer Health's nationwide expansion and ensuring operational excellence by:

- Scaling Growth: Enhancing internal sales and partner collaboration to support rapid delivery of Steer Health's AI-powered solutions across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and medical groups.

- Maximizing Enterprise Value: Prioritizing initiatives that maximize enterprise value for Steer Health's customers and partners, ensuring sustainable, long-term benefits across the healthcare ecosystem.

- Strategic Market Expansion: Driving adoption and market growth for Steer Health's platform, delivering measurable value for healthcare organizations and their patients.



Commitment to Healthcare Empowerment

“I am passionate about advancing access to care and optimizing healthcare resources,” said Westbrook.“Steer Health is setting the pace for responsible AI-powered growth and automation, and I look forward to supporting the company's ongoing innovation, sustainable impact, and expansion across healthcare organizations.”

Looking ahead, Westbrook will further Steer Health's position as a trusted partner to provider organizations, helping unlock clinical capacity, reduce administrative burden, and enhance satisfaction for both staff and patients through the empowering use of AI.



About Steer Health

Steer Health is an AI-powered engagement and growth platform designed for hospitals and medical groups.

By integrating seamlessly with leading EHRs and digital front-door solutions, Steer Health delivers:

- Personalized patient outreach and engagement,

- Intelligent, automated scheduling,

- Streamlined digital intake,

- AI-powered, voice-enabled call center automation.

These solutions enable healthcare organizations to grow revenue, improve access, and reduce administrative workload, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering a superior experience for both patients and staff.

