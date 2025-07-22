T-MOBILE ARENA LAUNCHES DEDICATED VENUE APP, DEVELOPED BY EVERI, TO ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCE

Utilizing Everi's BeOnTM Venue Platform, New Arena App Includes Traditional Features and Integrated Ticketing Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between New York-New York and Park MGM, in an agreement with Everi, an IGT brand and premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions and bingo, today announced the launch of a new, dedicated venue app for its eventgoers.

The newly designed T-Mobile Arena App is now available in the App Store and Google Play . The initial launch includes the ability for users to buy and manage tickets; view event schedules offering a "save to calendar" feature and explore an interactive venue map while allowing the venue to deploy in-app marketing through various forms of messaging including push; fan segmentation for experiences; and provide additional offers and promotions. The app is designed to enhance the fan experience for marquee events held at the arena throughout the year – Vegas Golden Knights games, UFC, concerts, award shows, and much more. T-Mobile Arena guests can download the app and receive access to ticketing account linking through an integration with AXS that will enable the seamless management, purchase and transferring of tickets.

This collaboration is part of Everi's strategic expansion into sports and entertainment, following its acquisition of the assets of Venuetize in 2023, and builds upon the successful deployment of the Vegas Golden Knights mobile app and Gulfstream Park Racing mobile app , which also utilizes Everi's BeOnTM Venue platform. The app launch highlights the growth of Everi's relationship with MGM Resorts International from the gaming and hospitality spaces into sports and entertainment. Everi's expanding presence in its hometown of Las Vegas includes collaborations with the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark.

Max Bizzarro, T-Mobile Arena's General Manager, said: "Our partnership with Everi has presented a tremendous opportunity to introduce a new, redesigned T-Mobile Arena app. Eventgoers will enjoy a more user-friendly navigation experience featuring effortless digital ticketing through AXS, labeled food and beverage offerings, upcoming event information, among other amenities. The app's exclusive content also will be more readily available to fans each time they log on."

Darren Simmons, IGT CEO FinTech, said: "We are proud to build on Everi's reputation and prior work in the Sports & Entertainment space with the launch of the new T-Mobile Arena App. Since opening over nine years ago, T-Mobile Arena has consistently proven its ability to deliver a world-class entertainment experience for fans, regardless of the event. Utilizing Everi's best-in-class BeOn Venue platform, T-Mobile Arena can further engage arena patrons with a seamless, self-service mobile experience through the new app."

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

About T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, the 20,000-seat venue located on the Las Vegas Strip between Park MGM and New York-New York, opened April 6, 2016. The arena hosts more than 100 events annually including major headline entertainment, awards shows, UFC, boxing, basketball and other sporting events and special events. T-Mobile Arena also is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League expansion team and the city's first professional sports team, as well as UFC's exclusive Las Vegas arena destination. The venue, named the No. 1 venue on Billboard Magazine's 2018 Arena Power List as well as the "Best New Major Concert Venue" by Pollstar Magazine in 2016, features 50 luxury suites, more than two dozen private loge boxes, complete broadcast facilities, and other specially designed exclusive hospitality offerings and fan amenities destined to create a guest experience second to none. Toshiba Plaza, an adjacent two-acre outdoor entertainment space, features performance stages, a variety of video screens and other interactive content and display areas. Designed and built to prioritize environmental sustainability, T-Mobile Arena was awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design® (LEED) Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2016. T-Mobile Arena is a privately funded joint venture between AEG and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ). For more information, visit T-MobileArena or follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

