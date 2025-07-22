Rooted In Purpose, Driven By People: Paradise Names Mark Jaronski As Chief Executive Officer

Mark Jaronski

Trailblazing Travel & Tourism Visionary with 30+ Years at Leading Global Brands Poised to Take Agency into Most Dynamic Growth Phase Yet

- Barbara Karasek

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing, Inc. (Paradise), a leading agency specializing in travel, tourism and destination marketing and brand strategy, has appointed Mark Jaronski as its new Chief Executive Officer. A highly respected and recognized leader with over three decades in tourism, marketing, and communications, Jaronski will start his new role effective August 15, 2025 to spearhead the agency's growth and innovation.

Jaronski's career spans leadership roles at premier global travel organizations including The Walt Disney Company, Visit Orlando, and the State of Georgia, where he most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of Tourism and Chief Marketing Officer. Under his leadership, Georgia's tourism industry rebounded from the pandemic to achieve record-breaking performance, achieving a No. 5 market share ranking in U.S. domestic overnight visitation four consecutive years and record economic impact the last two years.

“Mark brings a rare combination of purpose-driven leadership, deep industry expertise, and a progressive vision for travel marketing-making him uniquely suited to lead Paradise into its next chapter,“ said Barbara Karasek, Co-Owner of Paradise, who assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer.“His global perspective and unwavering focus on results align seamlessly with our agency's mission and momentum. With Mark at the helm, Tony and I are able to shift our focus to broader strategic initiatives, while continuing to support our team, our partners, and the successful management of our dual, and growing, enterprises.”

As part of a strategic leadership transition-and following her successful tenure as CEO and recent co-founding of the AI-driven data, media, and measurement company AiOpti Media LLC-outgoing CEO Barbara Karasek will assume the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. In this position, she will spearhead enterprise marketing strategy, lead business development initiatives, and foster partnerships centered on innovation. Paradise Co-Owner Tony Karasek takes on a new role as Chief Growth Officer, focusing on forging strategic partnerships and unlocking the next phase of agency growth. Barbara and Tony recently co-founded AiOpti Media, an AI-powered company focused on data, media, and measurement with AiOpti's OptiRevealSM and Super AIdentity GraphSM processes.

Prior to acquiring Paradise in 2018 with Tony Karasek, Barbara Karasek held senior executive roles over a 25-year career with globally recognized organizations including the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, and United Parks & Resorts Inc. (formerly SeaWorld Entertainment). Following SeaWorld Entertainment's successful IPO in 2013, the Karaseks launched their own entrepreneurial ventures, ultimately acquiring Paradise as the foundation to pursue a shared vision of building purpose-driven, intentionally impactful companies.

Jaronski said he is energized by the opportunity to join an agency known for its award-winning creativity, impactful results, and deep client relationships.“Paradise has built a powerful legacy grounded in excellence and innovation,” said Jaronski.“Barbara and Tony's trust in me to lead what's been built is deeply humbling. With their continued partnership and the agency's exceptional team, I'm confident we'll redefine what's possible in its relentless focus on its clients' travel marketing needs. I look forward to leaning on Paradise's President Rudy Webb for his legacy leadership and 17-year tenure at the agency for helping provide continuity to our relationships and existing clients and team. Along with Barbara as CMO, we are positioned to enhance our creative and marketing offerings, expand our national and international footprint, and further capitalize on new innovative initiatives.”

Over the years, Jaronski has held prominent leadership positions across major tourism conferences and events, committees, and events. Among others, he has served on the Board of Directors for the U.S. Travel Association, Travel South USA, U.S. Civil Rights Marketing Alliance, and Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Florida.

“When Barbara and I took over the agency in 2018, our vision was to grow Paradise into a larger, more impactful organization,” said Tony Karasek.“We've always believed in the unique potential of this company and the incredible strength of our dedicated team. From navigating hurricanes to a global pandemic, we've stayed laser-focused on that vision. Now, we've reached a pivotal milestone, and we're ready to scale. There's no one better than Mark to lead us into this next chapter of growth.”

Jaronski's Industry Leadership Track Record

State of Georgia (2020–2025)

Led Georgia's tourism recovery post-COVID to become the No. 5 U.S. state for domestic overnight visitation (Longwoods International, 2021–2024).

Oversaw a global marketing and sales strategy that generated record-breaking economic impact and elevated tourism to Georgia's No. 2 industry, supporting over 463,000 jobs and generating $5B in state/local tax revenue.

Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2023, leading a 70-person team spanning tourism and the state's in-house marketing agency & communications agency within the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Select Registry – Distinguished Inns of North America (2016-2020)

As CEO, transformed the organization into a performance-driven marketing engine for nearly 325 of the highest quality inns and small hotels.

Rebranded and relaunched the association's digital presence for the first time since 2009.

Achieved a 50% income increase in three years, record-setting website traffic, and introduced the group's first sponsorship program.

Visit Orlando (2013–2016)

Directed global communications portfolio and team of 16 promoting the most-visited destination in the U.S.

Played a leadership role in rebranding and relaunching Visit Orlando's identity, while driving international promotion in partnership with Disney, Universal, and SeaWorld.

Served on U.S. Travel Association's Host Committee for IPW 2015, the U.S.'s premier international inbound travel event.

The Walt Disney Company (1994-2013)

Rose from PR Representative to Director of External Communications at Disney's Corporate Headquarters in Burbank, CA., where he led communications strategy for Disney's $15B Worldwide Parks business. Played leadership roles in dozens of company-wide initiatives, including MagicBand, My Disney Experience, Disney Cruise Line, Disney's Animal Kingdom Park, and many more.

Honored with Disney's Partners in Excellence Award (now Legacy Award), given to less than 1% of employees globally.

