Product Developer Creates Compact Scrubber That Revolutionizes Air Cleaning For Microchip Manufacturing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Garry I. is the creator of a Compact Point-of-Use Air Scrubber that transforms how chip manufacturing facilities can handle toxic gas emissions and fine particulates. The technology represents a significant improvement over traditional air cleaning systems, offering self-cleaning performance, ultra-fine particulate removal, and reduced maintenance costs in a small, efficient footprint.The system is specifically designed for use in electronic chip production processes to efficiently remove harmful gases, fine particles, including those under 2.5 microns, and excess humidity from discharged air streams without the need for filters, electrostatic precipitators (ESP), or wet ESP (WESP) devices.The device features a rotational impeller system that creates multiple low-pressure zones and utilizes micronized water droplets with natural polarity to bind and capture pollutants. This wet scrubbing method supports continuous, maintenance-free operation and ensures significantly cleaner and drier air emissions compared to legacy systems.Current chip manufacturers face pressure to reduce environmental impact without compromising their production uptime. This compact scrubber addresses both challenges by providing an efficient, filter-free, self-cleaning system that integrates directly at the point of emission. Key advantages of the scrubber include:.Compact, point-of-use design ideal for semiconductor manufacturing environments..No filters or ESP/WESP systems are required to reduce consumables and maintenance..Self-cleaning operation eliminates the need for periodic production shutdowns..Improved particle and gas capture through engineered impaction and droplet interaction, even for sub-2.5-micron particulates..Lower water consumption through optimized droplet sizing and flow efficiency..Scalable impeller liner configurations allow customization based on process needs.The device's wet contact capture mechanism makes it particularly effective against soluble toxic gases and ultra-fine particles that are difficult to trap using conventional methods. The integration of flow control enhancements and customizable impeller liners ensures superior performance across a wide range of industrial applications. This patented system offers manufacturers a timely and critical solution for sustainable, high-performance air treatment.Garry has a filed Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is looking to sell or license the patent rights to his Compact Point-of-Use Air Scrubber product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.For information pertaining to Compact Point-of-Use Air Scrubber please contact Garry at ....

