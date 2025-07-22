ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neogen Corporation Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action NEOG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2025 .

SO WHAT: If you purchased Neogen common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Neogen class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements which led investors to believe that the integration was progressing smoothly when the opposite was true. At the beginning of the Class Period, defendants touted that the integration process was“off to a great start” and that Neogen“delivered solid core growth in both of our segments and, notably, a level of profitability well ahead of where the company was prior to the acquisition.” In addition, while Neogen admitted that certain“inefficiencies” arose as a result of the integration process, defendants downplayed them assuring investors,“we have our arms around the key issues and are fully committed to resolving them in the near future.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

