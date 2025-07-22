Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Irobot Corporation Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of September 5, 2025 IRBT
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of iRobot Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 29, 2024 and March 11, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
IRBT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) iRobot overstated the extent to which the restructuring plan would help the Company maintain stability after the termination of the Amazon acquisition; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that iRobot would be able to profitably operate as a standalone company; (iii) accordingly, there was substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in iRobot Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until September 5, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
...
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
