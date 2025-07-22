UN Says Fossil Fuels Are Finished: Clean Energy Now Cheaper, Safer For Planet

The world is now close to a major change. Fossil fuels, like coal and oil, are slowly losing importance. In their place, clean energy like solar and wind is taking over. This change is not just about saving the planet. It is also about saving money, creating jobs and making life better for everyone.

Clean energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels

More than 90% of renewable power projects cost less than fossil fuels. Solar power is now about 41% cheaper than the lowest fossil fuel cost, reports The Guardian. Wind energy also costs less than half of what fossil fuels do. This big drop in cost happened because:



More people are using clean energy now

Countries like China are making low-cost technology

Investment in clean energy grew to $2 trillion last year, $800 billion more than fossil fuels A global shift in energy thinking

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says we are entering a new age. He called fossil fuels a threat to energy security. Unlike fossil fuels, clean energy doesn't have price shocks or supply issues.“There are no price spikes for sunlight. No embargos on wind,” he said.

He urged countries to invest in clean power to protect their people from high bills and sudden energy problems.

Rising energy needs and the AI challenge

Even though clean energy is growing, energy use around the world is still going up. Two things are increasing this demand:



Cooling systems are needed more due to extreme heat. AI and data centres are using large amounts of power.

If this extra energy comes from fossil fuels, it will become harder to stop global warming.

That's why Guterres asked big tech companies to get all their power from clean energy by 2030.

Climate plans due soon: A call to action

Under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, nearly every country must share a new national plan to cut emissions. These are due in September. Guterres said countries should use this chance to:



Stop giving money to fossil fuels Support solar, wind, and other clean energy options

"This is about people's safety and smart money decisions," he said.

Clean energy wins, but risks remain

Francesco La Camera, head of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said clean power is now the cheapest and safest option. But the shift is not guaranteed. Some big problems remain:



Some countries still support coal, oil, and gas Trade tensions and material shortages may raise costs

Grids are not ready: For every $1 spent on making power, only 60 cents is spent on improving power lines and systems. That gap must close.

Countries still divided

In the US, former President Donald Trump has cut support for clean power. In China, new coal plants are still being built. In March, India celebrated producing a billion tonnes of coal.

Still, many experts say change is coming.

Bill Hare of Climate Analytics warned that investing in fossil fuels is now a“fool's gamble.” Clean energy, on the other hand, brings stable prices, jobs, and energy independence, especially for poorer regions like Africa.

What the world needs now

Kaysie Brown from the E3G thinktank said countries must bring strong climate plans to the upcoming UN Cop30 summit in Brazil this November. She said,“We now have both the tools and the reason to move faster. But to do this, we need strong leaders and countries working together.”

The shift to clean energy is no longer a dream, it's a smart decision. It can protect the planet, cut bills, and give people better lives. The world now stands at a turning point. If we act wisely, we can create a safer and fairer future for all.