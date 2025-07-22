Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms Ltd.


2025-07-22 03:11:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:57 AM EST - Bitfarms Ltd. : Announced that the Board of Directors has approved effective immediately the commencement of a corporate share buyback program. Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the Company to establish a normal course issuer bid program. Bitfarms Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.11 at $1.68.

MENAFN22072025000212011056ID1109833809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search