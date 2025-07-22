Russian Attacks On Sloviansk Leave Eight Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, Head of the Sloviansk Town Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today around 11:00, another shelling of Sloviansk occurred. This time, a UAV hit the courtyard of an agricultural college. Thus, as of now, as a result of three attacks on the town... eight residents of the community have been injured,” wrote the head of the administration.

He noted that four educational buildings, an administrative building, eight apartment blocks, eight private houses, nine cars, and a shop were damaged.

Russians drop bomb on: child killed, five others injured

As previously reported, at around 9:30 Sloviansk was attacked by Shahed drones, resulting in one person being injured.

Additionally, the town was shelled at 4:40, when five people were injured.