Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks On Sloviansk Leave Eight Civilians Injured

Russian Attacks On Sloviansk Leave Eight Civilians Injured


2025-07-22 03:08:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, Head of the Sloviansk Town Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today around 11:00, another shelling of Sloviansk occurred. This time, a UAV hit the courtyard of an agricultural college. Thus, as of now, as a result of three attacks on the town... eight residents of the community have been injured,” wrote the head of the administration.

He noted that four educational buildings, an administrative building, eight apartment blocks, eight private houses, nine cars, and a shop were damaged.

Read also: Russians drop bomb on Kramatorsk : child killed, five others injured

As previously reported, at around 9:30 Sloviansk was attacked by Shahed drones, resulting in one person being injured.

Additionally, the town was shelled at 4:40, when five people were injured.

MENAFN22072025000193011044ID1109833727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search