Binaytara Launches Oncoblast App Featuring The World's First CME-Accredited Oncology-Centered Game-Based Activities
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binaytara announces the launch of the full version of OncoBlast , the world's first game-based application that provides free CME-accredited, oncology-centered courses to healthcare professionals. OncoBlast combines expert oncology education with an engaging gaming experience, providing an innovative way for oncology practitioners to stay up-to-date on the constantly evolving landscape of the latest cancer treatment breakthroughs.
OncoBlast features courses reviewed by leading oncologists and experts in every major cancer type, from thoracic oncology to hematology and breast cancer. Each course contains accurate medical data, consistently updated with the latest developments in clinical treatment and care delivery in oncology. Key features of OncoBlast:
-
Educational and Engaging Game Modes: Players can challenge themselves in various game modes that are both exciting and educational.
Progress Tracking: Users can track their progress to keep the learning experience fresh and engaging.
Global Leaderboard: Compare medical knowledge against other physicians and healthcare providers.
MOC/CME Credit: Claim American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Maintenance of Certification (MOC) points and/or American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 CreditTM as users finish courses.
Fellowship Board Prep: Sharpen your knowledge to prepare for your boards.
New content updated and new courses added periodically: Players will continually have opportunities to learn the latest in cancer treatment.
Dr. Binay Shah, co-founder and president of Binaytara, shared the genesis of the app: "This is a dream come true. It started when I was on a flight and the person sitting next to me was so engaged in a game on her phone. I asked what she was playing and she said 'Candy Crush.' An idea struck me: what if we created a version for cancer, like Cancer Crush? OncoBlast is more than just a gaming app; it has the potential to democratize how we approach medical education in oncology. By gamifying the learning process and providing access to the latest medical data and experts, we're making it easier and more enjoyable for healthcare professionals to advance their knowledge and provide the best care for their patients."
Research has shown that game-based and/or gamified educational activities enhance learning, knowledge retention and provide overall positive experience for the students.
OncoBlast is available for download now on iOS . Join the global community of oncology professionals, enhance your knowledge, and make a difference in the world of cancer care.
Binaytara is dedicated to improving healthcare by providing innovative educational tools and opportunities for healthcare professionals worldwide. OncoBlast represents a significant advancement in medical education, blending easy global access and engaging entertainment in a way that has never been done before with cancer CME. Binaytara leverages its vast network of oncology and hematology faculty from the more than 50 CME-accredited conferences that Binaytara organizes annually across the US to produce world-class courses in OncoBlast.
For more information about OncoBlast by Binaytara, visit binaytara/projects/oncoblast
OncoBlast on Apple App Store
OncoBlast on Google Play
Courses include:
-
Best of Hematology and Breast Cancer II
Targeted Therapy in Breast Cancer: Integrating Precision Oncology Into Real-World Clinical Practice
Clinical Decisions in Lymphoid Cancers: Real-World Case Insights
Personalized Lung Cancer Care: Updates on Efficacy, Toxicity, and Clinical Decision-Making
OncoBlast-Biomarkers & Immunotherapy in Precision Oncology
Precision Oncology in GI Cancer: Integrating Biomarkers Into Clinical Practice
Advances in Lymphoma: Evidence-Based Decision-Making in Diagnosis and Treatment
Navigating Multiple Myeloma Therapy: Toxicity, Timing, and Treatment Choice
GU Oncology II
Advances in GI Cancer Care: Case-Based Approaches to Modern Therapy
Best of Hematology and Breast Cancer I
Precision Oncology in GU Cancers: Biomarkers, Sequencing, and Toxicity Management
Targeted and Systemic Therapies in Advanced Sarcoma: A Case-Based Learning Module
Thoracic Oncology Updates from ASCO 2025
Personalizing NSCLC Treatment: Biomarkers and Targeted Options I
Personalizing NSCLC Treatment: Biomarkers and Targeted Options II
Precision Oncology in GU Malignancies: Applying Biomarkers to Clinical Practice
Optimizing Immuno-Oncology: Innovations in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Delivery
GI Oncology Highlights from ASCO 2025: Practice-Changing Trials You Need to Know
Navigating the Shift: New NCCN Guidelines and Emerging Therapies in First-line mUC and MIBC
Managing Multiple Myeloma: Case-Based Clinical Decisions
Managing CAR T and Bispecific Therapies: A Case-Based Review
Frontline and Relapsed Management in B-Cell Lymphomas: What the Data Says
Malignant Hematology: MDS, AML, MPN and ALL
Multiple Myeloma
About Binaytara:
Binaytara is a leader in global oncology dedicated to eliminating cancer disparities worldwide. As the largest organizer of hematology/oncology conferences in the United States, Binaytara educates thousands of oncology and hematology practitioners in staying current on cutting-edge treatments for their patients. Binaytara's impact extends globally, partnering with local health organizations and governments to establish cancer care centers, improve healthcare access and outcomes through advocacy, foster innovative research in implementation science, and strengthen continuing education programs.
Website : Binaytara
X : @Binaytara
Instagram : @Binaytara
LinkedIn : Binaytara
