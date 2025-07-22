2025 China (UAE) Export Brands Joint Exhibition In Full Swing: Adding New“Chinese Name Cards” To The Middle East Market
|
Core Advantages
|
Technical Details
|
Market Adaptability
|
Extreme Weather Resistance
|
Aluminum profiles with anti-corrosion fluorocarbon coating, tested to withstand 50°C high temperatures and sand erosion.
|
Perfect for desert climates, maintaining performance in long-term sunlight and dust.
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Double-layer Low-E glass + thermal break bars, reducing heat transfer by 40%-ideal for air-conditioned spaces in the Gulf region.
|
Helps clients cut cooling costs, aligning with local energy conservation trends.
|
Customization Flexibility
|
Tailored solutions for mosques, villas, and commercial projects, integrating Arabic architectural elements (e.g., arched designs).
|
Localized design meets cultural preferences, winning trust from developers and designers.
China-UAE Trade Milestone: More Than an Exhibition
As a key event of "China Brands Going Global," this exhibition showcases GELLJA's 15-year R&D accumulation in energy-saving doors and windows. Over 300 orders were signed during the event, with clients from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman expressing interest in regional distribution partnerships. The Middle East, now a strategic market for Chinese Building Materials , is witnessing GELLJA become a benchmark for "Made in China 2025" in the construction sector.
Join the Global Journey: GELLJA's Middle East Expansion Plan
-
Local Service Centers: Scheduled to open in Dubai and Riyadh by Q4 2025, providing 24/7 after-sales support and installation training.
Sustainability Collaboration: Partnering with UAE green building councils to promote low-carbon window systems for Vision 2030 projects.
Exhibition Follow-up: Exclusive consultations are available for clients who missed the event, with online product demos and factory tours via virtual reality.
The exhibition isn't just a display of products-it's a testament to Chinese brands' technological confidence in global markets. GELLJA's presence in the Middle East marks another step in the Chinese narrative, proving that innovation and quality are the universal keys to international recognition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment