2025 China (UAE) Export Brands Joint Exhibition In Full Swing: Adding New“Chinese Name Cards” To The Middle East Market

(MENAFN- GetNews) On-site Highlights: Booming Popularity as Overseas Clients Flock to Visit From June 11th to 13th, the Dubai World Trade Center bustled with activity. The GELLJA Windows & Doors booth stood out with its minimalist luxe design, drawing continuous crowds. Overseas clients paused to experience bestsellers like "thermal break insulation" systems and "panoramic floor-to-Ceiling Window s," while professional buyers even took out measuring tools on-site to discuss cooperation details! Product Strength Speaks Volumes: Chinese Smart Manufacturing Amazes the Middle East

Hardcore Technology: Multi-cavity thermal break structure + nano-grade sealing strips, with energy-saving and noise-reduction performance 30% exceeding European standards.

Innovative Design: Ultra-narrow frames paired with invisible drainage systems balance aesthetics and practicality seamlessly. Quality Assurance: Laser-engraved traceability + 9th-level wind pressure resistance certification, ensuring durability even in Middle Eastern sandstorms.



Why Middle East Clients Choose GELLJA?

Core Advantages Technical Details Market Adaptability Extreme Weather Resistance Aluminum profiles with anti-corrosion fluorocarbon coating, tested to withstand 50°C high temperatures and sand erosion. Perfect for desert climates, maintaining performance in long-term sunlight and dust. Energy Efficiency Double-layer Low-E glass + thermal break bars, reducing heat transfer by 40%-ideal for air-conditioned spaces in the Gulf region. Helps clients cut cooling costs, aligning with local energy conservation trends. Customization Flexibility Tailored solutions for mosques, villas, and commercial projects, integrating Arabic architectural elements (e.g., arched designs). Localized design meets cultural preferences, winning trust from developers and designers.

China-UAE Trade Milestone: More Than an Exhibition

As a key event of "China Brands Going Global," this exhibition showcases GELLJA's 15-year R&D accumulation in energy-saving doors and windows. Over 300 orders were signed during the event, with clients from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman expressing interest in regional distribution partnerships. The Middle East, now a strategic market for Chinese Building Materials , is witnessing GELLJA become a benchmark for "Made in China 2025" in the construction sector.







Join the Global Journey: GELLJA's Middle East Expansion Plan



Local Service Centers: Scheduled to open in Dubai and Riyadh by Q4 2025, providing 24/7 after-sales support and installation training.

Sustainability Collaboration: Partnering with UAE green building councils to promote low-carbon window systems for Vision 2030 projects. Exhibition Follow-up: Exclusive consultations are available for clients who missed the event, with online product demos and factory tours via virtual reality.

The exhibition isn't just a display of products-it's a testament to Chinese brands' technological confidence in global markets. GELLJA's presence in the Middle East marks another step in the Chinese narrative, proving that innovation and quality are the universal keys to international recognition.