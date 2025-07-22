Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) The Future of mmWave Technology as Takeover Bid Underscores Surging Confidence – More Stocks Inside The unsolicited acquisition offer from Mobix Labs to acquire Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is sending waves through the tech investment community. More than a financial move, the proposal is a strategic endorsement of Peraso's mmWave leadership , a technology that continues to gain relevance in defense and commercial sectors. The offer comes as Peraso posts a Q1 revenue of $3.8 million , with mmWave sales already surpassing 2024 totals. Recent contract wins-including a $3.6 million FWA order and military-grade 60GHz system shipments -point to a business in acceleration mode, not desperation. The bid may ultimately be seen as external validation of Peraso's growth trajectory and IP moat .

Mobix, which specializes in interconnect and defense-grade solutions, sees strong synergy with Peraso's 24 GHz to 71 GHz mmWave platform , particularly in tactical communications , immersive video , and fixed wireless access . Together, the combined entity could generate $20 million in annual revenue , according to Mobix projections.

