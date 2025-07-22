NY Scaffold Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Educates Construction Workers On New York's Scaffold Law

NY Scaffold Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez ( ) of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is raising awareness among construction workers about the importance of New York's Scaffold Law, also known as Labor Law 240. The statute is designed to hold owners and contractors accountable for injuries caused by elevation-related hazards on job sites. Workers in New York face serious risks daily, with scaffold falls being among the leading causes of injury and death on construction sites.

The NY Scaffold Accident Lawyer emphasizes that New York's Scaffold Law mandates the provision of proper safety equipment and practices on elevated work areas. If safety steps are skipped and a gravity-related injury occurs, injured workers may pursue compensation for the resulting harm.“This law keeps bosses accountable and encourages every site to maintain safety standards,” stated Keetick L. Sanchez.

At K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C., NY Scaffold Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez leads efforts to assist injured construction workers in understanding legal rights and potential claims. Construction sites present dangerous environments, and strict safety laws like Labor Law 240 aim to reduce incidents by enforcing responsibility on site operators and contractors. Keetick L. Sanchez supports injured individuals in reviewing their situations and exploring legal options to recover compensation.

As a NY Scaffold Accident Lawyer with a longstanding commitment to worker safety, Keetick L. Sanchez began a legal career even before attending law school, working on personal injury cases involving Labor Law 240 and 241(6). After graduating from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law School, Sanchez prosecuted hundreds of personal injury claims in New York City and practiced in both state and federal courts. Experience spans criminal, immigration, and injury-related litigation. Licensure includes all five boroughs of New York City and Texas.

The Scaffold Law enforces strict liability on contractors and property owners for elevation-related injuries, such as those involving scaffolds or falling objects. Under this law, injured workers are not required to prove negligence. Instead, liability arises from the failure to provide necessary safety measures such as scaffolds, ladders, hoists, or harnesses. Defendants cannot reduce liability by claiming partial fault unless the incident was solely caused by the worker's actions-an uncommon and difficult defense.

The law applies to workers performing tasks like construction, demolition, altering, repairing, painting, cleaning, or pointing. Safety devices must be properly constructed, placed, and operated. Failure to do so makes the responsible parties liable for resulting injuries. Workers not directly performing these tasks may also be covered if contributing to a related project. The legal definition extends to those working“in furtherance of” covered activities.

New York construction accident cases are uniquely affected by the Scaffold Law. In most personal injury claims, plaintiffs must demonstrate the defendant's negligence. However, under Labor Law 240, liability is more straightforward, shifting the focus to whether the necessary equipment and safeguards were in place. Keetick L. Sanchez uses this legal framework to help injured individuals recover damages, even when traditional negligence defenses would otherwise limit recovery.

Workers' compensation may cover some costs, but often does not fully compensate for serious scaffold-related injuries or fatalities. Labor Law 240 creates a path to hold negligent parties accountable and potentially prevent future harm to others. Construction workers deserve legal avenues that promote safety and responsibility across job sites.

Documentation is critical after a construction accident. Photographing the scene, gathering witness information, and saving medical records all contribute to building a strong case. K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. handles communication with insurance companies and legal filings, allowing injured individuals to focus on medical recovery and personal stability.

The New York Scaffold Law remains one of the most significant legal protections for construction workers. Keetick L. Sanchez continues to advocate for those injured due to unsafe job site conditions and improper safety procedures. Legal support under Labor Law 240 plays a vital role in recovering compensation and promoting safer construction practices throughout New York.

Construction workers who have suffered injuries related to scaffolds or elevated job conditions should explore available legal protections. Strict liability statutes offer an opportunity to seek justice when safety obligations are neglected. Legal guidance from a NY Scaffold Accident Lawyer such as Keetick L. Sanchez can make a meaningful difference in securing fair outcomes.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a law firm based in New York focused on representing individuals injured in construction accidents, particularly those involving elevation-related incidents. Founded by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm provides legal services to clients across all five boroughs. With extensive experience handling Labor Law 240 claims, the firm is committed to supporting injured workers in seeking compensation and accountability under New York law.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email: ...

Website: