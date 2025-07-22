Oakwood Veneer Celebrates 30Th Anniversary Of Bubble-Free Veneer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Milestone Moment for the Brand That Set the Standard in Veneer Application

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of bubble-free veneer (BFV) to the DIY and professional woodworking marketplace. People who use contact cement when applying 10-mil paperbacked veneer to a woodworking project have a higher chance of bubbles forming beneath the wood veneer surface. Other potential problems included scoring or cracking.

In the past, even professional woodworkers were under the impression that installing or applying wood veneer involved the same process as installing plastic laminate (often referred to as Formica or Wilsonart). The problem is that contact cement, used with plastic laminate, never completely dries. Wood veneer is a thin layer of natural wood. Natural wood shifts and moves with changing humidity. Because of this, the veneer moves over the surface creating bubbles and can cause cracks.

Thirty years ago, Peter Rodgers, president and CEO of Oakwood Veneer Company, along with experienced employees, invented a trademarked product that eliminates the problem of wood veneer movement when installed with contact cement. This was well received by American and international woodworkers, as climate is a potential problem when constructing fine furniture, cabinets, store and court fixtures, jet plane interiors, hotel and elevator lobbies, and more. When humidity changes quickly, it creates a challenge for wood veneer.

BFV is constructed with a trademarked double paper backed process. This creates a barrier, and the stability needed to confidently finish and complete an architectural woodworking project with wood veneer. Oakwood Veneer puts two layers of glue between the two paper backers and the wood veneer, creating the vapor barrier.

While this may sound like the two backers would both be visible and make each BFV sheet bulky, in fact the two sheets of paper backers and glue virtually morph together. The backer is a wood-colored beige that makes veneer seams virtually invisible. The edge of the paper can take stain, so the edge of the veneer sheet becomes virtually invisible. While obviously thicker than the 10-mil single paper-backed veneers. BFV is flexible enough to bend around tight corners. Each sheet is sturdy, durable and strong and won't rip, tear, or crack as can happen with other wood veneers.

In its inception, BFV was available only in 4' x 8' and 4' x 10' sheets. Oakwood now produces 4' x 12' sheets in addition to many other sizes. BFV sheets are a major part of Oakwood Veneer's business.“Customers don't want to take a chance with anything else,” says Oakwood's CEO Peter Rodgers.“Once they switch to our bubble-free veneer there's no going back.”

Oakwood Veneer is always actively researching for better ways to enhance the woodworking experience for their customers, whether they be professionals or DIY hobbyists.

About Oakwood Veneer Company

Based in Troy, Michigan, Oakwood Veneer is one of the nation's largest in-stock suppliers of wood veneer, offering a wide range of domestic, exotic, and burl wood species. With a reputation for quality, and service, Oakwood Veneer serves cabinetmakers, designers, architects, woodworkers, educators, and hobbyists across the U.S. and Canada.

