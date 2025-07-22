Botco.Ai Expands Generative AI Capabilities With Agentic AI Focus, Enabling Safer, Smarter Enterprise Applications

AI that Doesn't Hallucinate Webinar - July 29th. Before you invest in an AI chatbot, ask yourself: Can it be trusted with your brand, your data-and your customers?

Upcoming webinar will explore how enterprises can safely deploy autonomous AI agents-without hallucinations or compliance risks.

- Rebecca Clyde, CEO and co-founder of BotcoSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Botco, a leading provider of generative AI solutions for enterprises, today announced a strategic update in how it delivers AI for customer engagement, lead conversion, and support automation. The company is deepening its focus on agentic AI-intelligent systems that go beyond conversation to perform tasks, integrate with enterprise systems, and deliver measurable outcomes safely.Botco's platform, long known for its chatbot capabilities, now also supports the deployment of autonomous AI agents that can interpret intent, take action, and learn over time-while maintaining compliance, transparency, and domain-specific accuracy.To explore this evolution in enterprise AI, Botco is hosting a live webinar:“AI That Doesn't Hallucinate: How Enterprises Can Safely Deploy AI Agents”The expert-led webinar will offer technology leaders, digital transformation professionals, and enterprise teams who are exploring the next phase of safe, scalable generative AI practical insights on deploying autonomous AI agents, minimizing hallucinations, and ensuring enterprise-grade compliance and performance.For details on the July 29th Meeting the Moment: Agentic AI for the Enterprise webinar or to register visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">buff/Cc3c0Za.“Agentic AI doesn't replace our chatbot foundation-it builds on it,” said Rebecca Clyde, CEO and co-founder of Botco.“Our enterprise clients want AI that can communicate and take meaningful action, whether that's scheduling an appointment, qualifying a lead, or pulling data from internal systems. This is the next phase in enterprise AI maturity.”According to the State of AI in 2024 report from McKinsey & Company, more than half of organizations now use generative AI in at least one business function-but less than a quarter say it's deeply integrated across workflows. Botco's expanded approach helps enterprises bridge this gap with agents that are not only capable but compliant.A Safer Path to Automation-Botco's agentic AI approach is grounded in:-Hallucination-resistant performance using domain-trained models-Workflow and Data integration with CRM, CMS, EHR, scheduling, and more-Omnichannel deployment across web, mobile, SMS, and voice-Analytics and observability to monitor performance and outcomesThis expansion was informed by Botco's GenAI Heroes interview series, which revealed a shared priority among AI leaders: the need for AI that works safely at scale.“Many teams are excited about AI but hesitate because of compliance, hallucination, or security risks,” Clyde added.“We're building AI that's ready for enterprise standards-without the compromise.”About BotcoBotco is the Enterprise AI Agent Platform purpose-built for organizations that need to engage customers through intelligent, reliable, and secure AI Conversations. The platform enables enterprises to seamlessly create, securely deploy, and easily manage autonomous AI agents using a no-code development environment (IDE) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.Trusted by leading healthcare, behavioral health, and pharmaceutical organizations, Botco empowers businesses to convert conversations into revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Recognized as“Most Outstanding Startup” by the Arizona Innovation Challenge and winner of the TiE50 and ACA Best SaaS Platform awards, Botco is redefining how enterprises engage with their audiences through agentic AI. To learn more, visit .

