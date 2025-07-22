Brick By Brick! USMBP Acquires Davis Supply To Cement Southeast Expansion
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Charleston, SC, Davis Supply serves a loyal customer base of regional contractors across residential, commercial, and infrastructure markets. The acquisition brings Davis's Southeast distribution capabilities into the USMBP platform. Davis's three managing partners-Davis Weed, Ted Finucan, and Tyler Winningham-will remain with the business post-close, continuing to lead day-to-day operations as part of the USMBP team.
“Joining USMBP gives us the resources, support, and brand portfolio to scale Davis Supply in ways we've long envisioned,” said Ted Finucan, Managing Partner of Davis Supply.“We're excited to grow alongside a platform that shares our commitment to service, people, and operational excellence.”
“Davis is a natural fit for USMBP,” said Jordan Eisenberg, CEO of USMBP.“With their strategic location and trusted customer relationships, Davis expands our reach and enhances our ability to serve the Southeast's rapidly growing construction markets.”
“Davis is a terrific addition to the USMBP platform,” said Nate Druckenmiller, Principal at Kinderhook.“The Southeast is a priority market for us, and Davis gives USMBP a strong foothold with a reputation for quality and service that we're proud to support.”
“We're excited to partner with the Davis team as they build on a strong foundation and enter this next phase of growth,” said Joseph Mayer, Vice President at Kinderhook.“They've built an impressive business with deep customer relationships and strong local execution.”
Fredrickson & Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to Kinderhook for the transaction. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Private Credit.
About Kinderhook Industries
Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised $8.5 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 500 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental & industrial services, and light manufacturing & automotive sectors.
About USMBP
US Masonry & Building Products (“USMBP”) is a leading vertically integrated platform for masonry and concrete accessories, combining trusted brands, efficient distribution and value-added manufacturing. USMBP is the parent company of the Heckmann®, Wej-It®, TOGGLER®, and Cheney Flashing® brands of specialty construction anchors, fasteners, wall systems, and moisture management products. The Company serves professional contractors, distributors, OEMs, and retail customers across residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure markets. USMBP employs an omnichannel go-to-market strategy, reaching customers directly through e-commerce and field sales as well as through a growing network of distribution locations. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, USMBP operates additional facilities in New York, South Carolina, Maryland, and Texas.
